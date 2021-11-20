ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

STEM in the Park featuring Marsha and the Positrons

By Kimberly Tucker
Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago

Join us for an afternoon of STEM oriented music and activities!...

www.fredericknewspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Frederick News-Post

Felix Hell Organ Concert

Evangelical Lutheran Church Fine Arts Series: Trunk Memorial Organ Series presents Felix Hell, one of the most sought after concert organists in the world, playing on one of the largest pipe organs in Maryland. The concert is free, open to the public, and handicap accessible, donations will be accepted and a reception will follow. Masks are required and social distancing will be encouraged.
RELIGION
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Science Zone receives grant to create exhibit featuring women in STEM

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If we support a woman in STEM, then she can change the world. That is the driving idea behind the grant The Science Zone was awarded by the Association of Science and Technology Centers. The grant will fund panels, graphics and other key components...
CASPER, WY
mountainjackpot.com

Woodland Park Features New Skin Therapy Center

Lagom Offers Diverse Services at Gold Hill Square South. The continual growth of Woodland Park has opened the door for more businesses to offer a wide array of specialty services. This trend has permeated the health care arena. Recently, an experienced nurse practitioner came into town and launched a new...
WOODLAND PARK, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Positrons
bgindependentmedia.org

Photo exhibit features images of Wood County parks

Photos taken at Wood County Park District properties will be on display at. W. W. Knight Nature Preserve from Tuesday, November 16 through. Thursday, November 18. Visit the Great Room in the Nature Center. during park hours, 8 a.m. am until 30 minutes past sunset. The. exhibit is free and...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Leader-Telegram

Volunteers add trails, lights, features to Pinehurst Park; lift to open next winter

EAU CLAIRE — Slowly but surely, a local nonprofit group has helped transform an underused neighborhood park into a regional recreation destination over the past eight years. Since it began working with the city of Eau Claire to make improvements to Pinehurst Park in 2013, OutdoorMore has added a disc golf course, a terrain park and several miles of trails that can be used for biking, hiking, cross country skiing and snowshoeing depending upon the season.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Music
Complex

‘South Park’ Releases Teaser for ‘Post Covid’ Movie Featuring Stan and Kyle as Adults

Paramount+ released a teaser for the upcoming movie South Park: Post Covid featuring a look at Kyle and Stan as adults. Post Covid was announced less than a month ago with nothing more than a release date. This teaser doesn’t provide much info in terms of plot, aside from the visual proof that Kyle and Stan are considerably older, and looking to reconnect.
MOVIES
Ellwood City Ledger

Disney greats featured like never before in Lincoln Park's new musical

MIDLAND — Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center presents "Disney’s Descendants: The Musical" this Friday through Sunday, and again on Nov. 19-21. "It’s happily ever after with a little flavor," says the tagline for the show based on the Disney Channel's original movie series. The musical features popular songs “Rotten to...
MIDLAND, PA
wxxv25.com

NASA hosting virtual STEM-A-THON

NASA is inviting participants to enjoy a day-long virtual STEM-A-THON tomorrow. The virtual event is open to students and members of the general public to explore the possibilities with NASA. The STEM-A-THON will include live presentations and multiple activities. It will also feature NASA professionals from various areas of work...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Reflector

Third graders experience STEM on the Green

MOUNT OLIVE — More than 650 students participated in the University of Mount Olive annual STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) on the Green event, Monday, Nov. 1. “Every year the excitement and participation continues to grow,” said Sara Lahman, associate professor of biology and event coordinator. The event featured...
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
Only In Connecticut

This Connecticut State Park Features Several Scenic Trails With Beautiful Overlooks

There’s plenty of stuff to do indoors, but if you’re an explorer itching for adventure, you may find yourself looking for some outside escapades. Lucky for you, there are so many great parks and trails in Connecticut. Our 139 state parks are such a delight to explore. We may be a small state, but we’ve got mountains, waterfalls, rivers, and places to hike. You’ll never run out of things to do here. One of our favorite fun-filled parks is the beautiful Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury. With 574 acres of pristine wilderness, there’s so much to see, and the views here are some of the best in the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
trekmovie.com

Paramount Theme Park In China Featuring Star Trek-Themed Area Moving Forward

A new theme park project of interest to Star Trek fans is getting closer to becoming realized. A Paramount theme park announced two years ago for Kunming China just got a big boost. This week Chinese authorities announced (as reported by Variety) the project is moving forward with $8 billion in funding for a large development that will include a 643-acre Paramount resort.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Maine

This 160-Acre Park Hiding In Southern Maine Features 100-Year-Old Trees And Ancient Streams

You know how much we love a good hike here in Maine and finding them throughout the state is easy. There are so many to choose from that the hardest part is really just narrowing down the options. Or, you can do what we do which is create a long-running list of all the spots we want to check out as soon as we can! We recommend you put this state park at the top of the list. It’s beautiful, a bit lesser-known, and offers lots of fun.
MAINE STATE
sxu.edu

STEM Bingo

STEM Bingo is an event to celebrate National STEM Day (November 8). The bingo cards will be STEM career-themed and each round will have one winner and one prize. STEM students are encouraged to participate in talking about their experience in a STEM field but all students and majors are welcome! Join us in ACC-102.
LIFESTYLE
barrow.k12.ga.us

Happy Holidays STEM+Arts Night

We are partnering with ArtsNow Learning to bring you and your family several STEM+Arts days throughout the year. Our next day is Friday, December 3rd, 5pm-9pm at the Center for Innovative Learning located at 84 W. Midland Avenue in Winder. This "Happy Holidays STEM + Arts" day is for 2nd-6th graders. The cost is $60 per student and students will participate in Holiday themed STEAM fun and PIZZA!! Check out our flyer and click the link below to Sign Up! Space is limited to sign up soon!
WINDER, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy