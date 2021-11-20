STEM in the Park featuring Marsha and the Positrons

There’s plenty of stuff to do indoors, but if you’re an explorer itching for adventure, you may find yourself looking for some outside escapades. Lucky for you, there are so many great parks and trails in Connecticut. Our 139 state parks are such a delight to explore. We may be a small state, but we’ve got mountains, waterfalls, rivers, and places to hike. You’ll never run out of things to do here. One of our favorite fun-filled parks is the beautiful Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury. With 574 acres of pristine wilderness, there’s so much to see, and the views here are some of the best in the state.

