Celebrate Christmas with the National Christian Choir

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will not perform its traditional Christmas concerts for a public audience in Salt Lake City this year. The Church of Latter-Day Saints choir president Michael Leavitt has announced that the December Christmas musical event will be a two-hour retrospective television special […]
CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The Southern Utah Heritage Choir will perform their annual Christmas concert, “Wonder of Wonders,” at Crimson Cliffs High School in Washington City on Dec. 3-4. The choir will host Brigham Young University’s Vocal Point, the award-winning and internationally acclaimed male a cappella vocal sensation. Vocal Point is...
The pandemic blues is no match Christmas cheer. After a year of canceled choir performances, singers from the Waseca Chorale and local churches in Waseca are coming together this holiday season to get the community back into the Christmas spirit. “Our goal is just to be able to blend voices...
The first of a series of Fort Wayne area Christmas traditions begins Friday, with the 17th annual Christmas on Broadway tree lighting. The lights will go on at 5:30 p.m. at Broadway and Beaver Avenue. Each year, thousands of people turn out to watch the festivities in front of the Shine & Hardin Law offices. Admission is free.
Smack dab in the middle of a hot Florida summer, worship director Mike Thomas started preparing for the Christmas concert at New Life Christian Church. “Some of the music for this show is complicated, so it was important to get started months before the show,” Thomas said. “With congregants returning to churches after more than a year of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to put on the best show possible.”
Photos of Permian High School students rehearsing for the Black Magic Christmas Show Friday at Permian High School. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church. Tickets are available online at permianchoir.com at $15 for adults and $8 for children and students. (Jacob Ford|Odessa American) 1...
The Woodbridge Flute Choir (WFC), directed by Debbie Gilbert and assisted by Lisa Sheldone, will present a Holiday Concert and Benefit for Farthest Corners on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Greenwich Presbyterian Church, 15305 Vint Hill Rd., Nokesville. Twenty-one members of The Woodbridge Flute Choir will perform...
When it was time to draw up a program for the holiday season, Diane Retallack, the artistic director of the Eugene Concert Choir and Eugene Vocal Arts, knew exactly what she wanted. “I wanted a celebration,” she declares. She will get that on Dec. 12 at the Hult Center when...
The APPLAUSE Christmas Special event will include a concert at Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium and a Student Art Show at the Henderson Gallery on Saturday, December 4. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. and will feature Southwestern University String Quartet, guest soprano Lynda Williams Krause and a select choir of trained vocalists conducted by Jonathan Jones.
Roll out the red carpet! It’s time to party! The Hollywood Christmas Parade is back!!! That’s right, come celebrate on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. as an American tradition returns to the streets of Hollywood, CA! Associated Television International, in association with The City of Los Angeles, is proud to announce The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots will be presented live again this holiday season, starting on Hollywood Boulevard at Orange Street!
ROSEVILLE — During a time of falling attendance and church closings across the nation, Roseville Christian Church is still alive and ready to celebrate its 150th anniversary. Bill Gossett, a member of the church for more than 70 years, said the church was still alive today “because of faith, family...
Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Refugee Choir is excited to announce that we will be hosting a concert entitled “Let There Be Peace On Earth” at Anchor Church on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 3:00pm to celebrate together this holiday season. The concert includes solos by Tacoma Refugee Choir director Erin...
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Greeneville will be lit up with Christmas lights, filled with music, and even hosting Santa Claus on Friday, Dec. 3. During the Christmas event, there will be a tree lighting, area schools, churches and artists including a bagpiper will be playing music, Santa will be available for greetings, beverages will […]
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rock Academy Choir performed “Light of Christmas” and their dance group showcased their dance to “Jingle Bell Rock” live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego on Sunday. Rock Church Pastor Miles McPherson and Director of Liberty Station, Laurie Albrecht, joined the set to discuss details about...
The choirs of Valley City State University will present its 20th annual Christmas at St. Catherine’s concert, held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, at historic St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 540 3rd Ave. NE in Valley City. Admission to the concert is free, but donations to support the work of the choirs are appreciated.
The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square has released a new Christmas video produced during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2020, after almost nine months without playing together, a few members of the Orchestra were invited to come to the Conference Center in Salt Lake City to accompany Broadway’s Brian Stokes Mitchell singing Choir music director Mack Wilberg’s arrangement of “Infant Holy, Infant Lowly.” This tender traditional Polish carol tells the Christmas story of the manger and the shepherds.
Christmas is beginning for Brentwood Baptist Church this holiday season as preparations for the annual Christmas Project are already underway. Through The Christmas Project, the church is meeting the needs of many throughout Middle Tennessee by providing food boxes and fuel bags for families and individuals experiencing food insecurity as the Christmas season approaches.
SIOUX CENTER—This December, groups of Dordt University Concert Choir students will be traveling throughout Sioux County delivering “carol-o-grams.”. Each “carol-o-gram” will consist of four to five classic Christmas carols, and they can be sent to a person, family, business, or Christmas party of your choosing. A donation for each “carol-o-gram” is appreciated, and proceeds will support the choir’s May 2022 international tour to Austria and the Czech Republic.
