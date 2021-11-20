Celebrate Christmas with the National Christian Choir

Smack dab in the middle of a hot Florida summer, worship director Mike Thomas started preparing for the Christmas concert at New Life Christian Church. “Some of the music for this show is complicated, so it was important to get started months before the show,” Thomas said. “With congregants returning to churches after more than a year of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to put on the best show possible.”

RELIGION ・ 9 DAYS AGO