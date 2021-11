Borussia Dortmund have been recently linked with a January move for Hakim Ziyech, and those rumors have been regurgitated by Sky Deutschland. According to the report, Chelsea are willing to loan out the 28-year-old, who is now well-behind in the pecking order of the attacking line. Dortmund want a player who can play both on the wings, as well as behind Erling Braut Haaland, and Ziyech certainly fits that bill. A final decision hasn’t been made, but the Bundesliga side would be amongst the first in the queue if we are to indeed make him available.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO