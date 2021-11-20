ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Aspiring Educators Summit (AES)

Cover picture for the articleOn behalf of the Watson Student Leaders Honorary Program and Watson College of Education Advising at UNC Wilmington, we would like to invite you to attend the 2021 Aspiring Educators Summit (AES). The AES 2021 is a full-day virtual conference...

Teacher Education Alliance (TEA) New Teacher Program

The TEA New Teacher Program was created through a collaboration among regional teacher education programs and organizations. The purpose is to create a safe and engaging space for early career educators to explore the challenges and opportunities they are encountering in their classrooms. Each workshop will be led by an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HIPE Educator (Boys’ School)

(Hasmonean Informal Programme and Education) Hasmonean Multi-Academy Trust is a centre of academic excellence in North West London. The performance of the two schools in the Trust put them amongst the very top comprehensives in the country. Our students attain consistently high standards in their GCSE and A Level examinations. The vast majority of our students go on to study at University with a number being accepted at Oxbridge and medical school each year. The highest expectations are shared by students, staff and parents. The trust consists of a separate Boys’ and Girls’ school which share a common staff.
Nation’s Largest College of Education Celebrates American Education Week with Scholarships for Current and Aspiring Teachers

WGU Texas’ Teachers College provides opportunities to ease tuition costs during national teacher shortage. Each WGU Loves Teachers and Become a Teacher scholarship is valued up to $4,000 and designed to help current teachers improve their skill set in the classroom or move into administration, or to assist professionals in obtaining the required credentials for a rewarding future career as an educator.
Importance of English language (In education) part 2

A language plays a vital role in the educational system of a country especially the English language which is the lingua Franca of the world. It is the language of communication, politics, diplomacy, trade and commerce, science and technology, education, learning, and media on an international level and therefore its importance in the educational system of a country cannot be ignored.
Career and Technical Education (CTE) School

Hackensack NJ, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announced that the Bergen County Technical School District was recently the recipient of a MAJOR NJ Department of Education Securing Our Children’s Future Grant. The grant will provide 75% of total funding for the construction of a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) School here in Bergen County which will bridge the gap between high school and postsecondary plans, providing a versatile curriculum that prepares students for their next step, whether it is a trade apprenticeship program, a two-year college, or four-year college.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Schools face parents who want to ban critical race theory — and don't get how teaching works

Parents and politicians across the country are interfering with the curricula that public schools use to teach students. State legislatures are passing laws to keep critical race theory out of schools, literary classics like Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” are banned for sexual content, and school libraries are coming under attack for containing books about gender. There are even parents who are trying to shield students from learning about mental health and suicide— as though helping children build emotional fortitude is a bad thing.
S.T.E.P. (Skilled Trades Education Program) Applications Now OPEN

By Barbara Schafer— MUNCIE, Ind.—ecoREHAB’s highly popular S.T.E.P. program is now taking applications through November 19th. In partnership with Eastern Indiana Works and Ball State University, S.T.E.P. will provide training in the basic skills needed for a career in the construction industry. This ​free​ eighteen week program will be a combination of classroom and onsite training focused on carpentry, electrical, HVAC, masonry, and plumbing. Sessions will also be presented on proper workplace behavior and interview skills. The scheduled ​start date is January 10, 2022​ and takes place in Muncie.
How – and why – to use ARP funds for open education resources (OER)

Public schools have faced unprecedented challenges, compelling us to change the ways we work. The American Rescue Plan funds will undoubtedly help districts like ours, Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS), to adapt, recover, and innovate in ways we never expected. Investing the time, human capital, and funding to develop openly licensed resources is an important possibility to explore.
NCPA Immunization Clinic - HyVee on Waterfront

College of Pharmacy student members of NCPA will host a flu shot clinic at the HyVee on Waterfront Dr. in Iowa City for the community. Clinic time is 10:00 am - 2:00 pm. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
Autism Spectrum Support Group

The Autism Spectrum Support Group is for students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) to connect and talk about resources, tips/tricks/advice about managing ASD, and share experiences of navigating college and relationships with ASD. All ages, races, genders, and majors are welcome as a variety of identities help students connect across diverse experiences and perspectives. Students are welcome to participate as often as they would like - weekly or only during weeks that are convenient.
A First Semester Week in my Life!

With the semester coming to a close in the upcoming weeks, I thought I would walk you through what a typical “first-semester” week in my life looks like here at The University of Iowa! Granted, every week looks a little different, but here is a peek into my classes, extracurriculars, and how I spend my free time!
Schools are surveying students to improve teaching. But many teachers find the feedback too difficult to act on

Education departments have been investing in feedback-based tools to assess school performance. These include student perception surveys, where students provide feedback on the quality of their learning and their experiences in the classroom or at school. The hope is such feedback will provide teachers and other school staff with information to help foster a positive learning environment. But our recent study shows teachers don’t know how to act on the data from the surveys, and that students question the value of them. It’s one thing to invest in and gather feedback, but without the ability to act on it, the feedback...
