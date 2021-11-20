2021 Aspiring Educators Summit (AES)

By Barbara Schafer— MUNCIE, Ind.—ecoREHAB’s highly popular S.T.E.P. program is now taking applications through November 19th. In partnership with Eastern Indiana Works and Ball State University, S.T.E.P. will provide training in the basic skills needed for a career in the construction industry. This free eighteen week program will be a combination of classroom and onsite training focused on carpentry, electrical, HVAC, masonry, and plumbing. Sessions will also be presented on proper workplace behavior and interview skills. The scheduled start date is January 10, 2022 and takes place in Muncie.
Comments / 0