Motorsports

Qatar Grand Prix qualifying live stream: How to watch as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go for pole

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
 5 days ago

After a dramatic two days of hearings and verdicts, the focus of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen ’s title race will return to the track as they battle for pole position ahead of Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen leads Hamilton by 14 points with three races of the season remaining, but the seven-time world champion cut that lead with a stunning win at the Brazilian Grand Prix last weekend.

The Red Bull driver escaped punishment for forcing Hamilton off the track in Sao Paolo, after the FIA declined to re-open their investigation into the incident following a challenge from Mercedes.

Verstappen topped the opening practice session while Bottas was quickest in the second - so there was little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes on Friday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s qualifying session.

What time does it start?

The first session of qualifying will start at 2pm GMT on Saturday 20 November.

How can I watch it?

The race will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 1pm.

Standings

1. Verstappen - 332.5

2. Hamilton - 318.5

3. Bottas - 203

4. Perez - 178

5. Norris - 151

6. Leclerc - 148

7. Sainz - 139.5

8. Ricciardo - 105

9. Gasly - 92

10. Alonso - 62

What has Hamilton said?

“I don’t know what the gap is but I’m off. I’m definitely not close. At the moment I’m a little bit slow so I need to figure that out tonight.”

