Motorsports

F1 start time: When is Qatar Grand Prix qualifying and what TV channel is it on?

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
 5 days ago

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen ’s title race will resume on the track at the Qatar Grand Prix as the Formula One championship contenders battle for pole position ahead of Sunday’s race today.

Red Bull and Mercedes looked relatively level following Friday’s practice sessions, with Verstappen topping the first and Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas going fastest in the second.

But the drama at the Losail International Circuit was largely centred around the ongoing disputes between the teams, as Mercedes saw their challenge to re-open the investigation into Verstappen following his incident with Hamilton at the Brazilian Grand Prix dismissed by race stewards.

And there were further clashes between Mercedes and Red Bull as Christian Horner questioned the Silver Arrows’ rear wing , threatening an official protest.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s qualifying session.

What time does it start?

The first session of qualifying will start at 2pm GMT on Saturday 20 November.

How can I watch it?

The race will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 1pm.

Standings

1. Verstappen - 332.5

2. Hamilton - 318.5

3. Bottas - 203

4. Perez - 178

5. Norris - 151

6. Leclerc - 148

7. Sainz - 139.5

8. Ricciardo - 105

9. Gasly - 92

10. Alonso - 62

What has Hamilton said?

“I don’t know what the gap is but I’m off. I’m definitely not close. At the moment I’m a little bit slow so I need to figure that out tonight.”

Comments / 0

Autosport Online

F1 Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins Qatar GP

Hamilton led from start to finish, while Verstappen battled back from a five-place grid penalty to finish second with fastest lap. Fernando Alonso used a one-stop podium to finish third, braving it out despite a string of front-left tyre failures – that claimed Valtteri Bottas among others. 2021 Qatar Grand...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Qatar Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton may still be trailing in the 2021 Formula 1 world championship battle, but the Mercedes driver laid down the gauntlet to Max Verstappen and Red Bull with a second dominant victory on the trot in Qatar. After Verstappen's victory in Mexico, Hamilton has come alive and with two...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1: Toto Wolff hails Lewis Hamilton’s ‘superhero powers’ after Qatar Grand Prix win

Toto Wolff hailed Lewis Hamilton’s “superhero powers” after the reigning world champion steered his Mercedes to a masterful victory at the Qatar Grand Prix.Hamilton led from lights to flag at the Losail International Circuit to beat Max Verstappen into second place and move to within eight points of his main title rival.There are just two races remaining – a debut in Saudi Arabia and a return to Abu Dhabi – and Hamilton has now taken victory in Brazil and here at the inaugural race in Doha to build momentum.Caption this. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qcTL9wKvRJ— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 21, 2021The...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

