Rubén Blades - Salswing Tour!

Brad Rose builds worlds within worlds. With the recent relaunch of Foxy Digitalis, an online publication exploring the deepest corners of experimental music, they continue a project that has existed in various forms since the mid-1990s. Their label The Jewel Garden has been just as fruitful, cultivating Rose’s many projects that range from Ajilvsga’s ambient black metal to The North Sea’s solo bouzouki. As Charlatan, their latest release The Blades ties together various strands of Rose’s multidisciplinary output, combining a chapbook of poems and increasingly complex mazes with the latest excerpt of a sci-fi novella, all soundtracked by an album of kosmische synth instrumentals.
