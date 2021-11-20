ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Czechs report highest daily coronavirus cases since pandemic start

By Reuters
 5 days ago
PRAGUE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported 22,936 new coronavirus cases for Friday, its biggest daily tally since the pandemic began, health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Earlier in the week the country tightened restrictions on people who have not had COVID-19 shots to encourage more vaccinations and to ease the burden on hospitals.

The Czech government has approved plans to allow only those who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months to enter restaurants, attend certain events and use some other services from Monday.

Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

