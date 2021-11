Terence Crawford’s highest profile fight to date produced a high-profile finish. Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs), the WBO welterweight champion remained undefeated with a 10th round TKO against Shawn Porter (31-4-1, 17 KOs) in what was an entertaining, back-and-forth fight at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. Crawford scored two knockdowns of Porter to turn a close fight into one where he had clear daylight over his opponent. Shawn’s dad and coach Kenny Porter made the bold and surprising (at the moment) move to throw in the towel, but Crawford is a prolific finisher and someone who pretty much always finishes the job when he has his opponent hurt.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO