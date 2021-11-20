ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford vs Porter live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Terence Crawford is aiming to cement his status as one of boxing’s best pound-for-pound fighters when he defends his WBO welterweight title against Shawn Porter this weekend.

Crawford, who unified all four belts at 140lbs before moving up to welterweight, has struggled to lure elite opponents into the ring in one of boxing’s most glamorous divisions, but faces a stern test against Porter.

A two-time former world champion, Porter pushed Errol Spence and Keith Thurman all the way and has never been knocked out as a professional.

However, Crawford’s trainer, Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre, insists Porter is now stepping up to an entirely different challenge.

“One thing they’ve never done is fight a fighter like Crawford,” he said. “He’s different. The world knows he’s different. That’s why he’s been on the pound-for-pound list for the past five years. He could do you this way or that way. That’s the difference between Terence and Shawn.” Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time will the fight start?

The bout will take place on Saturday 20 November at the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas, meaning the fight will not start until around 4am on Sunday morning for UK fans.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The fight will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena from 2am.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Who is on the undercard?

  • Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter
  • Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny
  • Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N’Dam
  • Raymond Muratalla vs. Steven Ortiz

What are the odds?

Crawford: 1/6. KO: 6/1. Decision: 10/11

Porter: 9/2. KO: 10/1. Decision: 7/1

