Finding the right headphones can be tricky, as there are so many to choose from! For me, it’s getting easier and easier, as I’ve had nothing but good times with 1MORE products in recent years, and now that their new ComfoBuds Pro are on my desk for review, I’m expecting great things from them once again. Let’s hope they can live up to their own strong reputation. Now, I’m not expecting these to topple their flagship models, but at 1/3rd of the price, they’re certainly going to have broader appeal, especially as we approach Christmas.

