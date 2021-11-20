What Should You Know About Pedestrian Laws?

The movement and parking of vehicles need regulation to permit the free flow of traffic and to ensure the safety of drivers and their passengers. In many cases, when the roads are not wide enough, or there is a need to keep the area free of parked vehicles, the local authorities can notify restrictions on car parking. The restrictions can apply round-the-clock on all days, for certain hours of the day, for specific days, or as the situation demands. The agency responsible for enforcing the parking restrictions is also obligated to install and maintain signs to inform motorists of the restrictions on car parking to enable them to comply with the rules. Violation of no parking rules entails penalties similar to the violation of other traffic rules.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO