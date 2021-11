Aknsreddy, 7 hours agoOnePlus is going down in India, maybe other market's as wellDon't think so. Apparently they grew 257 percent year on year globally in the first half of 2021. That is massive growth by any standards. In America they grew 428% in the first half of the year making it the fastest growing brand there. In India they grew more that 300% YOY for quarter 1 2021 according to Counterpoint Research. That is actually incredible growth in India compared to other brands. Xiaomi grew 4%, and realme decline 4% in the same period in India for comparison.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO