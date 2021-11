If you thought the energy price cap was confusing, spare a thought for John Penrose. Maybe it’s all that sea air but the Conservative MP for Weston-super-Mare has gone from being one of its key proponents, to calling for it to be lowered, to now admitting that it was a pretty bad idea after all. As political contortions go, it’s up there with the very best.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 HOURS AGO