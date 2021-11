Good afternoon everyone. This morning, I received an email from Discover regarding a targeted referral bonus on the Discover It Credit Card. If you received this email, you can create a special referral link that has a $100 sign up bonus after first purchase and you will also receive a $100 referral bonus. The standard offer is $50 for both the sign up bonus and referral bonus, so this is an increased offer that is good through December 31, 2021. The subject line is “Special offer: $100 for you, share Discover with a friend.” If you didn’t receive the email, you can see if you are targeted by signing in here and going to the referral page.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 9 DAYS AGO