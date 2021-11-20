ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watford vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

By Karl Matchett
 5 days ago

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri says he’s motivated by the challenge of keeping the Hornets in the Premier League , but he faces a tough test as domestic action resumes as they host Manchester United .

The promoted club are 17th in the table, one place and two points above the relegation zone and Ranieri has only managed one league victory so far - though they’ve won exactly the same number of points as United have across the last six matches for each club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came in for fierce criticism by media and former players alike after being hammered by Liverpool and outclassed by Man City before the international break, despite beating Tottenham in between those matches - their only victory in six.

A return to winning ways is the only item on the agenda for the Old Trafford club, and all eyes will be on how many changes the manager opts to make as he looks to regain ground on the top four, which United are five points adrift of heading into the weekend games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday 20 November at Vicarage Road.

Where can I watch it?

This game is not scheduled for broadcast in the UK.

Confirmed line-ups

WAT - Foster, Femenia, Nkoulou, Cathcart, Masina, Cleverley, Sissoko, Louza, Sarr, Dennis, King

MUN - De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, McTominay, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo

Odds

Watford 29/5

Draw 15/4

United 11/21

Prediction

No high-profile blunders for the Red Devils and their manager this time out, with the Hornets unlikely to be able to keep them at bay for long. Watford 1-3 Man United .

