ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The weight of our decisions: Art takes center stage in Denmark's fight against climate change

By David Ono
ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VT65R_0d2cFajE00

As Eyewitness News continues its "Earth on the Edge" series, we're giving you a look at how society is finding a way to reverse the climate's downward spiral through the power of art.

Eyewitness News anchor David Ono traveled to Copenhagen, Denmark, where there is a movement that's grabbing people's attention and influencing a new perspective.

In Copenhagen, locals understand art's importance and influence. It's been part of the culture for thousands of years.

Carolina Edman showed how even sculptures can help us understand the climate crisis. At the Copenhagen Business School, sculptures the shape of carbon dioxide molecules - each weighing 660 pounds - are placed outside to symbolize the amount of damaging carbon a Danish citizen will put into the air in just two weeks.

"What I think art can do is really activate, and really make sure that we understand things beyond facts and numbers. That we can see things with our senses and our emotions," Edman said.

"The whole point of the project is really to feel the weight of your emissions," she added. "So when you lock yourself up, you can really stand there and contemplate on the mass and density of these otherwise invisible fumes."

Watch David Ono's full report in the video above or on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV. Just search "ABC7 Los Angeles."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NME

Céline Sciamma: “Kids aren’t given political weight but they are leading the fight against climate change”

A week before Paris went into lockdown, French writer and director Céline Sciamma was just starting to sketch out the beginnings of her next project after the breathtaking Portrait of a Lady on Fire (which NME gave five stars). Petite Maman – out today (November 19) – opens on a care home, with eight-year-old Nelly saying goodbye to each resident one by one. Though originally a coincidence, the scene’s newfound prescience pushed Sciamma to speed up the project, even amid strict restrictions around filming. “Do we wait for the big festivals to put us on their red carpets,” she asks today, “or do we rush in because cinema is a social responsibility?”
MOVIES
South Florida Times

Faith groups increasingly join fight against climate change

Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Louisiana (AP) – On a boat ride along a bayou that shares the name of his Native American tribe, Donald Dardar points to a cross marking his ancestors’ south Louisiana burial ground – a place he fears will disappear. He points to the partly submerged stumps of oak trees...
ENVIRONMENT
Inhabitat.com

Climate change is destroying Indigenous rock art

Indigenous rock art has survived tens of thousands of years. But global warming might be the death of it. As extreme weather events like fires, cyclones, floods and erosion intensify, rock art fades and disappears. A report at a recent symposium declared the damage is now irreversible. The symposium was...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Computer Weekly

COP26: Lord Maude on using open source to help fight against climate change

Businesses and governments across the world could accelerate their technological efforts to arrest the pace of climate change by adopting open source-like ways of working, claims ex-Cabinet Office minister Lord Maude of Horsham. Speaking to Computer Weekly at OpenUK’s COP26 fringe event in Glasgow, Maude said taking an open, collaborative...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Climate Change#Center Stage#Eyewitness News#Danish#Firetv#Appletv
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
Otis Adams

Man Finds Rock More Rare Than Gold

David Hole was wandering Regional Park in Australia with his metal detector back in 2015. With fingers crossed, rock hunters search the site of Australia's gold rush of the 1800's hoping those old miners missed a few nuggets.
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
AFP

Croatia's truffle hunters seek habitat protection amid climate change

The sound of paws scurrying along the forest floor echoes through Croatia's northwestern woods, where the hunt for truffles is being threatened by climate change and deforestation -- stirring fears that the country's gastronomic goldmine may be at risk. Along with climate change and diminishing water tables, Muzica says poor forest management has also threatened future harvests, with officials giving preferential treatment to the timber industry.
ENVIRONMENT
kingstonthisweek.com

David Suzuki Foundation disavows Suzuki's warning that 'pipelines will be blown up' if there is no climate change action

The David Suzuki Foundation has distanced itself from environmental activist David Suzuki’s warning that “pipelines will be blown up” if political leaders do not act on climate change. During an interview with CHEK News on Saturday, Nov. 20, Suzuki warned that “if our leaders don’t pay attention to what’s going...
ENVIRONMENT
theasburycollegian.com

Countries commit to fight climate change

120 world leaders gathered in Glasgow, Scotland to address and outline response efforts for climate change. On Nov. 1, 100 represented nations, including Canada, Colombia, Indonesia, and Russia, committed to cease deforestation efforts by 2030, with the deal being officially announced on Nov. 2. Among nations taking the pledge was...
ENVIRONMENT
Murray State News

Our View: Need a giant leap to fight climate change, not baby steps

While the United Nations is pushing toward action in order to combat climate change, their efforts seem to far exceed that of the nations who have power to change how we see the future. The U.N. Climate Conference, COP26, concluded on Friday, Nov. 12, in Glasgow, Scotland. This is the...
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

Nuclear Fusion Finally Finds Its Place in the Sun

One of my favorite bar signs is the one that promises “Free beer tomorrow.” That’s how I’ve always thought of nuclear fusion —a (theoretically) cheap, pollution-free and inexhaustible energy source, the promise of which has pretty much been a decade away ever since the technology was first tested 70 years ago .
INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

5 big ideas: how Australia can tackle climate change while restoring nature, culture and communities

Australia’s plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050 relies heavily on unproven technologies to sequester carbon from the atmosphere, among other things. But we already have solutions based in restoring nature and Country. In fact, nature-based solutions can deliver one third of promised global cuts in emissions. Our new report, which brings together expertise from across Australia, reveals how we can make this happen using proven approaches including: Indigenous-led work on Country keeping our existing forests and woodlands safe from land clearing restoring ailing ecosystems simplifying access to carbon markets and mapping ways of working with nature rather than technology to store emissions....
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Art illuminates the beauty of science – and could inspire the next generation of scientists young and old

Scientists have often invited the public to see what they see, using everything from engraved woodblocks to electron microscopes to explore the complexity of the scientific enterprise and the beauty of life. Sharing these visions through illustrations, photography and videos has allowed laypeople to explore a range of discoveries, from new bird species to the inner workings of the human cell. As a neuroscience and bioscience researcher, I know that scientists are sometimes pigeonholed as white lab coats obsessed with charts and graphs. What that stereotype misses is their passion for science as a mode of discovery. That’s why scientists frequently...
VISUAL ART
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
84K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy