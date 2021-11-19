Eric Bieniemy praises performance of Chiefs RB Darrel Williams vs. Raiders

Among the relevant trends here, the Chiefs are 29-27-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$70 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Kansas City produced mixed ATS results when facing AFC competition (23-18, $320), serving as the betting favorite (23-25, minus-$450) and playing on the road (17-10-1, $600). The ATS numbers for 2021 are more discouraging, with the Chiefs enduring a 2-7 overall record (minus-$570), 2-7 mark as the betting favorite (minus-$570), and 0-5 record against AFC competition (minus-$550). Citing other notable trends, Kansas City has a 16-3 ATS record when tracking the team's last 19 times of averaging fewer than 400 total yards per game during a season ($1270). Conversely, the Chiefs are 0-8 ATS (minus-$880) from their last eight games of scoring 16 or fewer points the previous week. After nine weeks of play, the Chiefs offense ranks sixth overall in passing offense (281.0 yards per game), seventh in total offense (393.3 yards per week), 15th in rushing offense (112.3 ground yards per game), and 15th in scoring offense (24.6 points per week).

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO