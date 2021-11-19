ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eric Bieniemy praises performance of Chiefs RB Darrel Williams vs. Raiders

By Ed Easton Jr.
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs offense returned to its explosive form during Sunday’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The efforts of Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce were special, but it was the breakout performance from Darrel Williams that really turned heads. Williams was incredible in the Chiefs...

chiefswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said After Loss

Jerry Jones made his opinion on the officiating in Thursday afternoon’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders game extremely clear. The Cowboys fell to the Raiders, 36-33, in overtime on Thursday. Dallas dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss, while Las Vegas improved to 6-5. The game was...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bieniemy
Person
Darrel Williams
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
On3.com

Dak Prescott makes promise following loss to the Chiefs

The Dallas Cowboys came into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs sporting a 7-2 record and fresh off a blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons, but that same Cowboys squad didn’t show up on the field against the Chiefs. The product on the field certainly wasn’t the same as last week’s, and that led to an ugly 19-9 loss at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck’s Performance Sunday

Sunday afternoon’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys game didn’t really live up to the hype. The contest pitted Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense, but we didn’t get much offense. Instead, the Chiefs won a defensive battle over the Cowboys, 19-9, on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders
Fox5 KVVU

Marshmello to perform at halftime of the Raiders vs. Chiefs game

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders continue its trend of booking top talent to perform at home halftime shows. Electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello will entertain fans this Sunday, Nov. 14 when the Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Marshmello is one of the...
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Chiefs vs Raiders SNF Betting Trends

Among the relevant trends here, the Chiefs are 29-27-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$70 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Kansas City produced mixed ATS results when facing AFC competition (23-18, $320), serving as the betting favorite (23-25, minus-$450) and playing on the road (17-10-1, $600). The ATS numbers for 2021 are more discouraging, with the Chiefs enduring a 2-7 overall record (minus-$570), 2-7 mark as the betting favorite (minus-$570), and 0-5 record against AFC competition (minus-$550). Citing other notable trends, Kansas City has a 16-3 ATS record when tracking the team's last 19 times of averaging fewer than 400 total yards per game during a season ($1270). Conversely, the Chiefs are 0-8 ATS (minus-$880) from their last eight games of scoring 16 or fewer points the previous week. After nine weeks of play, the Chiefs offense ranks sixth overall in passing offense (281.0 yards per game), seventh in total offense (393.3 yards per week), 15th in rushing offense (112.3 ground yards per game), and 15th in scoring offense (24.6 points per week).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Keys And Predictions For Raiders Vs. Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to make what would be their biggest statement of the season in a potential win in primetime against the Kansas City Chiefs. We'll have the biggest keys to that potential victory, as well as final predictions for the game. Is this the game...
NFL
chatsports.com

Eric Bieniemy: ‘The Chiefs right now are kicking the Chiefs’ ass’

While the Kansas City Chiefs head into this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders having won consecutive games for the first time this season, the team has done little to alleviate continued concern regarding its offense. Coming off Sunday’s 13-7 win over the Green Bay Packers — in which the team was held scoreless in the second half — Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy spoke to the media on Thursday.
NFL
NBC Washington

3 Things Washington Fans Should Watch for in Chiefs Vs. Raiders

3 things WFT fans should watch for in Chiefs vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The AFC West appears to be one division that will go down to the wire with every team still over .500. Week 10 will feature an intra-division matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
Yardbarker

Chiefs vs. Raiders Will Shape the Rest of Both Teams’ Seasons

Buffalo Bills (5-3) Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) New England Patriots (5-4) That's an insane amount of parity, or possibly just inconsistency. Regardless, the Chiefs appear to have picked a good year to have a slow start. Aside from the Titans, no other team has managed to separate itself from the pack. Even then, there's plenty of time left for things to change. Ahead of the Chiefs' Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, Hondo Carpenter of Raider Maven joined me on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast to talk about just how important the upcoming Sunday Night Football matchup is for both teams involved.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Raiders: Writers make predictions for Sunday Night Football

It’s Raiders Week on the K.C. Chiefs schedule, which means we’re feeling all kinds of bitter anger and hatred, but that could just be the frustrations that have played out this season so far given the preseason expectations. Perhaps there’s no better way to keep showing progress for Chiefs Kingdom, then, than a good divisional showdown in which K.C. can bully the Las Vegas Raiders on their home turf.
NFL
Yardbarker

Chiefs vs. Raiders Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

On the Sunday Night Football stage, the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against their AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams have five wins on the year, but they seem to be possibly going in opposite directions. The Chiefs are riding high on a two-game winning streak and could insert their names back into the AFC contender conversation with a key win. The Raiders are 2-3 in their last five games and desperately need a win to help stop the bleeding.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy