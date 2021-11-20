ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wolverhampton vs. West Ham United: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Premier League is back in action this Saturday. Current Records: West Ham United 7-2-2; Wolverhampton 5-5-1 Wolverhampton and West Ham United have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET...

The Independent

David Moyes pleased with West Ham’s Europa League progression

David Moyes celebrated a job well done after West Ham waltzed into the last 16 of the Europa League with a game to spare by beating Rapid Vienna 2-0.First-half goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Mark Noble in Austria wrapped up top spot in Group H for Moyes’ side.The Hammers go straight through to the knockout stage having avoided a play-off in February against a team dropping down from the Champions League.“Job done, yeah,” said Moyes. “We did a professional job tonight and throughout the group stage we’ve done a good job.“It’s great credit to the players for the way they...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverhampton#Liverpool#Live Tv#Tv Channel#U2#The Premier League#Wolves#Crystal Palace#Molineux Stadium Tv#Caesars Sportsbook
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Porto prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool have made their name from European performances. Only Real Madrid and AC Milan have lifted the European Cup more times than the Merseyside outfit’s six triumphs.They have made the perfect start in their efforts to add to that collection this season with four wins from their opening four Champions League games, qualifying with two matches left in the group stage.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Liverpool host PortoAtletico Madrid, AC Milan and Porto are by no means easy opposition. But Jurgen Klopp’s men have scored three or more goals against all of them, blowing them...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp makes player welfare top priority as Liverpool take on Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make player welfare top priority heading into the Champions League dead rubber at home to Porto but believes he can still select a side which respects the competition.Victory last time out against Atletico Madrid means Klopp’s side qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare.With at least eight players already injured or doubtful for the match, the Reds boss knows he has to manage his options with 12 games in 40 days.He has been punished before as last December he played Diogo Jota in a match against Midtjylland which had nothing riding on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino unwilling to discuss links to Manchester United job

Mauricio Pochettino was unwilling to discuss rumours linking him with Manchester United as he prepared for Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash across town at Manchester City.PSG’s former Tottenham boss is considered a potential candidate for the new vacancy at Old Trafford created by the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer The Argentinian said at his pre-match press conference: “I am not a child. The rumours are there, I understand what is going on.Mauricio Pochettino in Manchester for a press conference tonight - to preview PSG's game at Man City pic.twitter.com/UWazjGWHdy— Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) November 23, 2021“But this type of thing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool ‘target Chelsea star Christian Pulisic’ as cover for African Cup of Nations

What the papers sayManchester United pair Anthony Martial and Donny Van De Beek have stepped down their plans to leave Old Trafford following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reports the Daily Mail. One name that is still linked with a move away from the club is Jesse Lingard, regardless of who takes the hot seat at the club.Christian Pulisic‘s future at Chelsea is increasingly uncertain, the Daily Express says, as Liverpool look to bolster their attack. Pulisic is said to be increasingly unsure over his role under Thomas Tuchel and the Merseyside giants could see him as a solution...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham book place in Europa League last 16 with win at Rapid Vienna

West Ham waltzed into the last 16 of the Europa League with a game to spare after a 2-0 victory at Rapid Vienna.First-half goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Mark Noble wrapped up top spot in Group H for David Moyes’ side.It was an important victory for the Hammers as they are now straight through to the knockout stage having avoided a play-off in February against a team dropping down from the Champions League.Moyes was even able to make eight changes to his side, resting the likes of Declan Rice and Michail Antonio, and still comfortably get the job done.With Vienna...
UEFA
wagertalk.com

Manchester City vs PSG Champions League Match Day 5 Preview

WagerTalk soccer handicapper Nick Borrman offers his thoughts on Wednesday afternoon’s Manchester City vs PSG showdown in the UEFA Champions League. PSG won the first leg in Paris. Can Manchester City return the favor with a win on their home soil on Wednesday?. Stay on top of the latest Soccer...
AFP

Man City, PSG and Real Madrid among Champions League qualifiers

Manchester City beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 on Wednesday but both clubs qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, along with Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Sporting Lisbon. Gabriel Jesus tapped in from Bernardo Silva's deft knockdown on 76 minutes to settle an absorbing match at the Etihad after Raheem Sterling had cancelled out Kylian Mbappe's goal. Before Jesus sent the crowd wild in Manchester, Neymar shot wide to blow a golden chance to put the Parisians ahead. Lionel Messi had a low-key game and Sergio Ramos, named among the substitutes, was not called on to make his PSG debut.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

UEFA Champions League | The five teams that worry Lionel Messi most

Lionel Messi knows something about winning the Champions League, “La Pulga” has won 4 titles all with Barcelona. Messi’s arrival at PSG has only one purpose, to lift the Champions League, something PSG has been trying to do for the last 4 years rigorously. Messi will have help as PSG...
UEFA
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel ‘worried’ by Ben Chilwell injury after Juventus rout

Thomas Tuchel has admitted fears over Ben Chilwell’s knee injury in Chelsea’s 4-0 Champions League demolition of Juventus Chilwell and N’Golo Kante hobbled out of Chelsea’s thumping of Juventus at Stamford Bridge, with both picking up knee concerns.Chelsea boss Tuchel admitted hoping for the best on both counts, but conceded England wing-back Chilwell has the more concerning complaint.Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner struck to sink sorry Juventus, who were unable to live with the rampant Blues.Now Chelsea will be left to sweat on France midfielder Kante and England star Chilwell’s availability for Sunday’s Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football risks killing the golden goose, warns Aston Villa’s Christian Purslow

Imposing a transfer levy on Premier League clubs to further support the football pyramid risks “killing the golden goose”, according to Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow The fan-led review of football governance, among other recommendations, proposed a “stamp duty” of up to 10 per cent on deals between top-flight clubs or signings from overseas to help safeguard the financial stability of the lower divisions.The Premier League broadly welcomed the review and will examine all the proposals moving forward – but also issued a warning over any wide-sweeping reforms which ultimately damage the game’s standing.The PL welcomes the publication of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Celtic drop into Europa Conference League after late collapse in defeat to Bayer Leverkusen

Celtic’s hopes of progressing in the Europa League were dashed in agonising fashion as a late fightback from Bayer Leverkusen denied them a famous victory in Germany Ange Postecoglou’s spirited side knew they would probably require a win to keep their last-32 dream alive and they were on course for this outcome until the closing stages after a Josip Juranovic penalty and a strike from Jota cancelled out Robert Andrich’s early goal for the hosts.However, Leverkusen hit back twice in the closing eight minutes to win 3-2 and top the group.The result means Celtic will drop into the Europa Conference...
UEFA

