ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

It Was Always a Matter of When with Dallas Goedert and the Eagles

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was always a matter of when, not if, the Eagles would work out a contract extension with Dallas Goedert. On Friday the Eagles handed the star tight end "the bag" in the form of four years and $59 million with $37.5M on that guaranteed. That end game was...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Dallas Goedert ruled out with head injury in Eagles vs. Broncos

Just over 10 minutes into the Eagles vs. Broncos game on Sunday afternoon, tight end Dallas Goedert took a HUGE hit to the head by Justin Simmons on a 24-yard play. It’s no surprise that Goedert left the field and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Latest on Miles Sanders, Dallas Goedert, Derek Barnett before matchup vs. Saints (UPDATE)

The Eagles are monitoring the injuries of three notable players entering Sunday’s Week 11 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Tight end Dallas Goedert (concussion), defensive end Derek Barnett (neck) and running back Miles Sanders (ankle/injured reserve) are among the banged-up players in the Eagles’ locker room. However, during his...
NFL
CBS Philly

Eagles Sign Dallas Goedert To 4-Year, $59 Million Contract Extension

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles agreed to a four-year contract extension with tight end Dallas Goedert on Friday, the team announced. NFL Network first reported the news.  Roster Move: Eagles and TE Dallas Goedert have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension through 2025. pic.twitter.com/puAjtQYpft — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 19, 2021 Goedert was set to become a free agent after this season, but now he’ll be in Philadelphia through 2025. ESPN reports the contract is worth $59 million, including $35.7 million that’s guaranteed.  Compensation update: Eagles gave Dallas Goedert a four-year, $59 million extension that includes $35.7 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2021 According to NFL Network, the deal ranks top three amongst tight ends on an average per-year basis. Goedert, a second-round pick out of South Dakota State in 2018, has 29 catches for 429 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season.  The Eagles (4-6) will play the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
Yardbarker

Retaining Dallas Goedert has to be a priority for the Eagles this offseason

This past offseason started with reports of the Eagles in negotiations with Dallas Goedert for a possible contract extension. With Zach Ertz expected to be traded, it seemed like the most obvious move to make. Things didn’t work out that way. It seemed as if the Eagles front office had a change of heart on which TE they wanted to keep.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Goedert will miss remainder of Eagles Week 10 game with injury

You never like to see injuries, those suffered by your team or the other, but they’re a part of the game. Head injuries are the absolute worst, and unfortunately, in a season in which the Philadelphia Eagles have been relatively healthy, something that we haven’t seen for the majority of the past four seasons, Dallas Goedert left the field after taking a blow to the head.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Eagles Gm
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Losing Dallas Goedert would be a disaster

In DeVonta Smith, the Philadelphia Eagles finally have a number one wide receiver. After turning in his best game of the 2021 NFL season in Week 9, racking up 116 yards and a touchdown in the Birds’ ultimate loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Smith followed it up with another fantastic showing in Week 10, where he was once again the team’s top receiver and recorded his first career two-touchdown game as a pro.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

NFL claims the Justin Simmons hit that concussed Dallas Goedert was NOT illegal

Many Eagles fans were upset when there was no penalty flag for the Justin Simmons hit that concussed Dallas Goedert in Philadelphia’s Week 10 win over the Denver Broncos. That same audience might not be thrilled to hear no fine is coming Simmons’ way because the NFL believes the hit was, in fact, legal.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
crossingbroad.com

Nick Sirianni Gives Defender Benefit of Doubt on Hit that Concussed Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert is in the concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head during Sunday’s road win in Denver. It was a 3rd and 11 play, with Jalen Hurts stepping up in the pocket, shuffling to his left, and then throwing a dart for the tight end, who was going to ground when safety Justin Simmons came in to finish the play.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles Injury Report: Dallas Goedert makes progress

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints. Three players were LIMITED PARTICIPANTS: Dallas Goedert, Davion Taylor, and Jack Anderson. Goedert was upgraded after being an estimated DNP on Wednesday. He’s not officially out of...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy