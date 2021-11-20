The Eagles offensive line are the unsung heroes of the backfield breakout

Valued Reader, I regret to inform you that the New England Patriots are indeed at it again. The Pats look like they just might be the best team in the AFC, having stifled the Falcons 25-0 last week for their fifth-straight win. Bill Belichick’s defense has given up 13 points in the last three games, and only the Chargers have topped 20 during New England’s streak. This week’s game against the Titans starts a four-game stretch – at Buffalo, at Indianapolis, home against Buffalo – that will define the Patriots’ season. Speaking of the AFC and great defenses – wait, sorry, is this right? – the Chiefs stifled the Cowboys, 19-9, to win their fourth-straight contest. Kansas City has allowed just 47 points in its winning streak, and if the offense can ever get fully out of its turnover-fueled funk, Andy Reid’s team will be scary. “But Chris, what about the NFC,” you ask. Well, every team except the Lions is within two games of a playoff spot, so your guess is as good as mine. This week is filled with crucial matchups in both conferences, and in the Thanksgiving spirit, instead of looking at players on the spot, we’ll identify each team’s biggest turkey so far this season. Onto Week 12.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO