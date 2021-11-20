ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foothill triumphs with 23-15 upset victory over top-ranked Pleasant Valley, advances to title game

By Joseph Shufelberger
 5 days ago
CHICO — So much for yet another Almond Bowl rematch for a Northern Section championship.

The Foothill High football team saw to that.

The Cougars toppled top-seeded Pleasant Valley 23-15 in the Division II semifinal on Friday night at Asgard Yard, stunning the Vikings and ending their pursuit of a third straight title thanks to a stiff defensive effort that forced three turnovers in what proved to be the decisive second quarter.

Foothill quarterback Davis Smith ran for 160 yards on 25 carries with touchdowns of 4 and 13 yards, providing the offense that the Cougars’ defense needed to claim the upset.

“We just beat Goliath,” Foothill head coach Joey Brown said. “PV has been the standard in our section and our league.”

Those words won’t provide much solace for the Vikings, who brought in a five-game winning streak that included a 48-28 victory over these same Cougars on Oct. 29 as PV romped to a league title to earn a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

But the Vikings’ stay in the postseason was a surprising short one.

“Complete shocker. I didn’t see this coming at all,” PV head coach Mark Cooley said.

Fourth-seeded Foothill (9-3) outscored PV 16-0 in the second quarter, scoring 10 of those points off two of the Vikings’ three turnovers in the period.

Another Vikings’ possession in the second quarter ended on downs after a miscommunication.

Facing a fourth-and-3 from its own 30-yard line with 2:07 left before halftime, PV lined up on offense. The plan was simply to try to draw Foothill offside or call timeout. Instead, the ball was snapped and a run was stuffed for a loss of 2 yards.

“That’s on me,” Cooley said. “I didn’t call timeout fast enough.”

While Foothill ended up missing a 41-yard field goal on the ensuing possession, the play was emblematic of the Vikings’ night as not much went right and so much went wrong.

It wasn’t that way at the start. The Vikings (7-4) covered 98 yards on a 10-play drive that ended with Noah Thomas making an acrobatic catch over a Foothill defensive back on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Ian Guanzon. With Annika Gnesda’s extra point, PV led 7-0 with 1:03 left in the quarter.

Smiith, though, had other ideas as his legs carried the day. After a pair of penalties, one for pass interference and another for a false start, had Foothill facing a first-and-30, Smith converted right away, scooting around the right side for 30 yards to the PV 42-yard line.

The momentum carried into the second quarter.

The Cougars got the Vikings to jump offside on a fourth-and-2 from the PV 12, and two plays later Smith was in the end zone on his 4-yard score, tying the score at 7 with 9:18 left in the half.

A big hit on one of many that Guanzon took on the night produced the first turnover, a fumble on a 9-yard scramble on third down. Foothill took over at the PV 27 and capitalized with a 22-yard field goal from Cade Cox with 5:31 left in the quarter.

A Royce Knoch interception gave the ball back to Foothill, and it took two plays for the Cougars to go 62 yards. Smith gave the ball to Liam Elo, who threw it back to Smith for a 37-yard completion on the trick play. Smith drew a penalty on a late hit out of bounds, and he found the end zone on the next play with a 13-yard TD run with 3:17 left in the quarter.

After Foothill missed the second field-goal try, PV reached the Foothill 37-yard line, but a pass into the end zone ended up in the hands of a Cougar for another turnover.

Foothill finished off the Vikings in the fourth quarter. A Caiden Williford TD run from 6 yards out with, appropriately enough, 9:11 left on the clock as the Cougars’ lead stretched to 23-7.

The Vikings managed one last gasp as Guanzon engineered a nine-play drive that ended with his 6-yard scramble for a TD with 5:55 left in the game. The 2-point conversion from Guanzon to Matthew Kinoshita was good, leaving PV within 23-15 and clinging to hope.

The Vikings never got the ball back.

Smith converted a pair of third downs with his legs and a third with his arm, finding a Knoch for a 25-yard completion on third-and-15, allowing the Cougars to celebrate.

Chico hosts Foothill next Saturday for the section final. The last two championships pitted the Panthers and PV, both won by the Vikings.

Community Policy