Saline County, KS

How Andale and running back Cody Parthemer ended Southeast of Saline's season, 37-16

By Arne Green, Salina Journal
 5 days ago

GYPSUM — For the first time all season, Southeast of Saline's football team was left searching for answers.

Two-time defending state champion Andale pounded away at the Trojans for three quarters and finally broke them down with a big fourth period Friday night on the way to a 37-16 Class 3A sub-state victory at Steve Fritz Field.

It was the first loss for Southeast, which finished the season at 11-1, while Andale (12-0) travels to Hutchinson next Saturday to face Frontenac for the championship.

"Andale is a very good football team," Southeast coach Mitch Gebhardt said. "You don't win two state championships and get to play for a third if you're not.

"I thought our kids played their butts off and fought. I thought our kids played with a lot of heart and left it all out on the field."

But that was not enough to stop Andale's offensive juggernaut, which rolled up 323 yards, all on the ground. Junior running back Cody Parthemer punished the Trojans for 246 yards and five touchdowns on 33 carries.

"We just tried to ground and pound them all night and that's what we did," Parthemer said. "We try every play to see what works best and once we did, we kept going with it."

Indeed, Andale's first three scoring drives totaled 40 plays and consumed more than 22 minutes.

"They eat so much clock," Gebhardt said.

Southeast put together a nice drive of its own right before halftime, marching 71 yards in 14 plays and cutting the Andale lead to 14-6 at the break on quarterback Luke Gebhardt's 9-yard run with 59 seconds left.

Otherwise, Andale's defense was just as stingy as its offense was unstoppable.

"We had them right where we wanted at halftime," said Southeast senior receiver Chase Poague said. "We just couldn't pull it off.

"We couldn't get the ball moving."

The Trojans got the ball to start the second half and converted on a fourth down at their own 24-yard line before stalling. Andale took over at its own 48-yard line following a short punt and proceeded to kill the last 7 minutes, 26 seconds of the third quarter and 41 more seconds of the fourth before Parthemer scored his third touchdown on a 1-yard run.

That opened the floodgates as the Indians added Parthemer touchdown runs of 49 yards with 7 minutes left, and 6 yards at the 2:40 mark. The 6-yarder was set up by an 89-yard interception return from Chase Retter.

Retter's pick was the only turnover by either team.

Southeast got its second touchdown with just 42 seconds left, when Luke Gebhardt found Michael Murray for a 41-yard catch-and-run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GHd1D_0d2byxbd00

For the game, Southeast finished with 205 total yards. Gebhardt completed 7 of 13 passes for 109 yards and the Trojans added 96 rushing yards, led by Poague with three carries for 38.

"Our defense was really good all game," said Parthemer, who also plays linebacker for Andale. "We knew they would come out passing and just run a little to try to keep us honest."

Luke Gebhardt was under constant pressure and was sacked several times.

"They did a good job pressuring the quarterback and did a good job defending our receivers," Mitch Gebhardt said.

It was still a productive season for Southeast, which made it one round farther in the playoffs than last year's team.

"I wish we had won the game, but I'm happy with the season," Poague said. "I'm just happy to play my senior year with a great group of guys."

Mitch Gebhardt concurred.

"I'm awfully proud of our kids this season," he said. "I'm disappointed for our seniors that we couldn't get the win, but what a great group they were.

"They played a lot of downs for us the last three years. They're all good guys."

ANDALE 37, SOUTHEAST OF SALINE 16

Andale;8;6;0;23;—;37

SE Saline;0;8;0;8;—;16

First Quarter

A—Parthemer 3 run (Prosser run), 6:39

Second Quarter

A—Parthemer 8 run (pass failed), 7:26

SES—L.Gebhardt 9 run (L. Gebhardt run), 0:59

Fourth Quarter

A—Parthemer 1 run (R. Marx pass from W. Spexarth), 11:19

A—Parthemer 49 run (run good), 7:00

A—Parthemer 6 run (Mies kick), 2:40

SES—Murray 41 pass from L. Gebhardt (Murray pass from L. Gebhardt), 0:42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING— A: W. Spexarth 2-1, Jonah Meyer 2-17, Prosser 9-35, R. Marx 3-17, Parthemer 33-246, Nemechek 2-8, Team 1-(-1). SES: Rodriguez 4-14, L. Gebhardt 16-29, Poague 3-38, Murray 4-15.

PASSING— A: W. Spexarth 0-1-0-0, Nemechek 0-1-0-0. SES: L. Gebhardt 7-13-1-109.

RECEIVING— A: None. SES: Poague 1-8, Murray 3-61, Allen 2-19, Thaxton 1-21.

