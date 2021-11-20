ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

In Conversation: Artist Talk with Sheldon Scott

By Ida McCall
laduenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutwin artist Sheldon Scott speaks with Gwendolyn DuBois Shaw, Bicentennial Term Associate Professor in the...

www.laduenews.com

downtownfrederick.org

NOMA Artists’ Talk

Join us for our November group show and artists’ talk. You will be able to meet some of the amazing artists that show here at NOMA. Get to know them and their work more intimately. Masks are required, social distancing will be requested. Shown above: Julia Schrecengost, Thomas Sterner, Jim...
VISUAL ART
Sheridan Press

WCA to host artist talk, exhibition opening

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College's Whitney Center for the Arts will host an artist talk and exhibition opening Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. The event featuring Brandon Gellis is free and open to the public. Gellis is a digital artist, educator and maker. According to his website, his work explores identity,...
SHERIDAN, WY
Dartmouth

Hood Museum conversation with artist Julie Mehretu explores the intersection of art and science

Last Friday, Mehretu joined a Dartmouth physics professor and a MoMA curator for a live conversation in the Hood’s auditorium. On Nov. 12, the Hood Museum of Art hosted a conversation between artist Julie Mehretu, Museum of Modern Art curator Ugochukwu-Smooth Nzewi and physics professor Marcelo Gleiser as part of the Dr. Allen W. Root Contemporary Art Distinguished Lectureship. Led by Nzewi, the conversation spanned a variety of topics, from their shared experience as immigrants who lived under military dictatorships to the relationship between art and science and the tension between the known and unknown, both in physics and in art.
MUSEUMS
seattlerefined.com

Artist of the Week: Scott Chreist

Seattle might be notorious for niche coffee shops and scenic waterways, but locals know it's also home to an array of people who love to create. This city is chock-full of artists who we love to feature weekly on Seattle Refined! If you have a local artist in mind that you would like to see featured, let us know at hello@seattlerefined.com. And if you're wondering just what constitutes art, that's the beauty of it; it's up to you! See all of our past Artists of the Week in our dedicated section.
SEATTLE, WA
centenary.edu

Eric Hess visits Meadows Museum of Art for artist talk November 29

SHREVEPORT, LA – Local glass artist Eric Hess, whose solo exhibition Silent Resonance is on display at the Meadows Museum of Art at Centenary College of Louisiana, will deliver an artist talk on Monday November 29, at 5:30 p.m. at the Meadows Museum. There will be a closing reception following the artist talk, with light hors d’oeuvres. Silent Resonance will continue to be on display through December 4.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Leader-Telegram

CHIPPEWA VALLEY PODCAST ROUNDUP: Artists and performers talk anxiety, doubts on ‘Performance Anxiety’

EAU CLAIRE — The Performance Anxiety Inc. theatre troupe, based in Eau Claire, has launched its very own podcast where performers of all varieties discuss their experiences with pre-show anxiety, professional doubts and more. “Performance Anxiety Podcast” is hosted by Tabitha Tatro and Lauren Lierman, both members of the Performance...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
news9.com

Tulsa Artist Talks About Work With Various Charities

TULSA, Oklahoma - For more than 35 years, a Tulsa artist has been creating unique ornaments, featuring Tulsa landmarks, cultural treasures, and special events. She also donates the proceeds to various charities. Bobbie Whaling joined News On 6 at 9 to talk about some of the amazing work and its purpose.
TULSA, OK
Renegade Rip

Renegade Roundtable talks about the effects of cancel culture on artists

The final installment of this semester’s Renegade Roundtable was held on Nov. 17 via Zoom. The Renegade Roundtable is a Levan Center event where a roundtable-style discussion about current sociopolitical issues is held by professors at BC. This Renegade Roundtable’s hosts were Reggie Williams (a philosophy professor), Joe Saldivar (a...
VISUAL ART
Bonner County Daily Bee

Creating Conversations

SANDPOINT — As a young child Viktor Sjöberg can remember going to the library with his mother. There, new worlds were opened through books and then the internet. "That was also, like, a revolution for me. I don't think I had internet at home at that point. So I went there and was able to connect with people from all over the world and talk about music and collaborate on music. So that became like the, the hub for me.
SANDPOINT, ID
thecountrynote.com

Country Artist & Combat Veteran Ryan Weaver Releases New Single “Let’s Talk About Heroes”

Nashville, TN – Country Artist/Songwriter & Combat Veteran Ryan Weaver releases new single “Let’s Talk About Heroes” honoring America’s everyday heroes for Veterans Day. The single was written by Weaver, Craig Wilson and Dave Bray (Navy Veteran) and produced by Mills Logan. Weaver co-wrote the single to highlight the bravery and sacrifices those American heroes make every day.
NASHVILLE, TN
