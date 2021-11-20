Winterfest 5K Run/Walk Presented by Caleres

Today’s episode features the return of Joey’s Wings, a 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, November 21 at 8:30 a.m. at Westside Park in Gainesville. At the benefit event, runners and walkers of all ages can enjoy a 3.1-mile course, music and food from local restaurants. Joey’s Wings was established in 2014 in memory of Joey, a ten-year-old boy who loved to run but was taken too soon by childhood cancer. The organization raises funds for pediatric cancer research, treatment, patient care and advocacy for developing less-toxic therapies to treat kidney cancer among children and young adults. This year, proceeds will go to Ava who is fighting glioma, a malignant type of brain cancer.
