Winterfest 5K Run/Walk Presented by Caleres

By jtodoroffcgpr
laduenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGateway Arch Park Foundation is excited to announce an Opening Day 5K Run/Walk and 1-mile Kids...

www.laduenews.com

Comments / 0

WOOD

Battle Creek Community Foundation present the 2021 Winterfest Variety Show!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Starting November 27th, The Battle Creek Community Foundation, in partnership with the Access VIsion, present their 2021 Wonderful Winter Festival Variety show. This show will be filled with powerful messages that will inspire views to be grateful during this holiday season. >>>Take a look!. For...
WausauPilot

Registration open for Frostbite Run/Walk

STEVENS POINT – The 46th annual Stevens Point Area YMCA Frostbite Run/Walk returns with an in-person 5 mile or 10 mile timed-race, or a 2.5 mile or 5 mile non-competitive walk on Dec. 4. Staggered starts, to support social distancing, start at noon. Race starts and finishes at the Stevens...
STEVENS POINT, WI
KTLO

Coulter Lights Holiday Fun Run/Walk 5k Fundraiser set for Sunday

A new race will be presented this week by the Arkansas State University-Mountain Home Alumni Association. Coulter Lights Holiday Fun Run/Walk 5k Fundraiser is scheduled for Sunday evening in front of the Vada Sheid Community Development Center on the university campus. The entry fee is $25, and proceeds will go...
ARKANSAS STATE
wuft.org

Joey’s Wings 2021 5K Run/Walk

Today’s episode features the return of Joey’s Wings, a 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, November 21 at 8:30 a.m. at Westside Park in Gainesville. At the benefit event, runners and walkers of all ages can enjoy a 3.1-mile course, music and food from local restaurants. Joey’s Wings was established in 2014 in memory of Joey, a ten-year-old boy who loved to run but was taken too soon by childhood cancer. The organization raises funds for pediatric cancer research, treatment, patient care and advocacy for developing less-toxic therapies to treat kidney cancer among children and young adults. This year, proceeds will go to Ava who is fighting glioma, a malignant type of brain cancer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sandy Claws Beach 1-mile, 5K-run returns Dec. 11th

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — The 45th annual Sandy Claws Beach Run is back this holiday season. Registration is now open for runners of all ages to run in either the 1-mile or 5K fun runs on Dec. 11th. Participants are also encouraged to grab their Santa hats and dress the part for the holiday-themed costume contest.
SARASOTA, FL
culturemap.com

John Wayne Cancer Foundation presents Grit Series Fort Worth 5K Run

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Two things are emblematic of the Old West: John Wayne and the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. They will come together as the John Wayne Grit Series’ 5K takes place to raise money for the John Wayne Cancer Foundation and its funding of novel and innovative programs that improve cancer patients’ outcomes and save lives through research, education, awareness, and support.
FORT WORTH, TX
Salisbury Post

‘Freeze Your Buns’ 5K added to Spencer’s Winterfest in honor of David Freeze

SPENCER – David Freeze says people have joked about his last name before, but no one has turned it into a name for a run. A new 5k in Spencer, dubbed “Freeze Your Buns,” sounds like a decent name for a cold weather run in general, but the race is being held in honor of Freeze, a local runner, endurance sports aficionado and president of Salisbury-Rowan Runners.
SPENCER, NC
Gettysburg Times

Nearly 200 take part in annual Linda Kranias 5K run

About 175 runners and walkers took part Saturday morning in the eighth annual Linda Kranias Memorial 5K (LK5K), inspired by Stacy Hobbs. The run honors Linda Kranias, who died from cancer in 2014.
LIFESTYLE
Brainerd Dispatch

Aitkin announces 8th Annual Fish House 5K Run/Walk

AITKIN — The 8th annual Fish House 5K Run/Walk will take place 10 a.m. Nov. 26 in downtown Aitkin. The 5K run will serve as the official kick-off to Aitkin’s World Famous Fish House parade. “This is a great opportunity to begin Black Friday in a healthy way and to be a part of Aitkin’s holiday tradition,” Taylor Erickson of the Aitkin Chamber said in a news release.
AITKIN, MN
East Hampton Star

Run, Walk, or Hike in Montauk

Those who wish to get in some outdoor recreation or compete for a cause in Montauk have a few opportunities coming up to do just that. The Dock restaurant is having its annual Closing Run on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. The 3.3-mile course begins at the Montauk Post Office and ends at the Dock. Registration will be at the post office before the race. There will be raffles with locally donated items and a 50-50 cash prize. An entry fee of $25 includes a T-shirt and a beer. All proceeds will benefit the Montauk Community Senior Nutrition Center. Walkers will be welcomed, unicycles will not, the organizers said. Last year, during the pandemic, nearly $12,000 was raised for the center.
MONTAUK, NY
wlen.com

5K Fun Run/Walk at MIS set for this Weekend

Brooklyn, MI – Michigan International Speedway will once again have their 5K Fun Run-Walk this Saturday at the racetrack. After a year of rest, this family tradition celebrates its 7th Annual event on Saturday, November 20th, with a 6PM 5K Fun Run and a 5K Walk at 6:30PM. Participants will...
BROOKLYN, MI
FOX 21 Online

Girls On The Run Celebratory 5k Held

DULUTH, Minn. — Girls on the run is a nationwide running program that teaches and develops young girls to be successful in every avenue of their lives. Saturday, that avenue was the Lakewalk as a 5k was held for these young athletes, and they showed exactly what they are capable of.
DULUTH, MN
Watauga Democrat

Add Meaning to Thanksgiving by Running a 5K To Supports our Troops

(StatePoint) Looking for a fun and meaningful way to work off some of that Thanksgiving dinner?. While 5K races abound this time of year, runners, walkers, bikers and even swimmers of all levels will want to put the USO’s Trot for the Troops on their list. Open to all, this worldwide virtual 5K helps bridge the distance for military families separated by deployment, offering service members a creative way to connect to their families during the holidays.
POLITICS
Time Out Global

Golden Friday 5K Fun Run

Beers, pups and a jolt of endorphins: What else do you need, really? The day after Thanksgiving, head over to Golden Road’s Atwater Village brewery for this dog-friendly 5K in support of Wags and Walks. Each registration comes with a beer and a T-shirt, with an upgrade that includes a breakfast burrito, too.
PETS
lincolnnewsnow.com

Troy Running Club organizes 5k for Veterans Day

Troy, Mo. - The Troy Running Club held its fifth annual Veterans Day 5k on Sunday, Nov. 7. The event drew 128 runners to the Old Courthouse on Main Street for the 9 a.m. start. This event has marked the tenth 5k race that David Norman of the Troy Running Club has put together.
TROY, MO
Napa Valley Register

Grapevines: Girls on the Run jog, walk, skip and cartwheel during 5K

Two years of waiting and fostering social, emotional and physical health through COVID and the fires helped 550 diverse Girls on the Run (GOTR) girls, volunteer life coaches, families and friends radiate joy and pride as they crossed the finish line at a Nov. 13 GOTR event. After running, walking,...
NAPA, CA
culturemap.com

Bel Inizio presents Giving Thanks 5K/10K/Kid’s K

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Giving Thanks 5K/10K/Kid’s K supports Bel Inizio to help disadvantaged women build self-confidence and life skills through fitness and nutrition. Their eight-week training culminates in the completion of a 5K race. By running in the Giving Thanks 5K/10K, participants can raise awareness and support to give these women confidence in themselves and hope for a brighter future.
ADVOCACY

