Winterfest 5K Run/Walk Presented by Caleres

Those who wish to get in some outdoor recreation or compete for a cause in Montauk have a few opportunities coming up to do just that. The Dock restaurant is having its annual Closing Run on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. The 3.3-mile course begins at the Montauk Post Office and ends at the Dock. Registration will be at the post office before the race. There will be raffles with locally donated items and a 50-50 cash prize. An entry fee of $25 includes a T-shirt and a beer. All proceeds will benefit the Montauk Community Senior Nutrition Center. Walkers will be welcomed, unicycles will not, the organizers said. Last year, during the pandemic, nearly $12,000 was raised for the center.

MONTAUK, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO