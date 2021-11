Serra Catholic forced nine turnovers and scored three defensive touchdowns Friday night as the Eagles celebrated their first WPIAL title since 1998. Elijah Ward and Terrell Booth returned interceptions for touchdowns and DaiQuan Chatfield carried a fumble to the end zone as No. 6 Serra Catholic defeated No. 5 Beaver Falls, 35-12, in the WPIAL Class 2A championship at Heinz Field.

BEAVER FALLS, PA ・ 3 MINUTES AGO