Ethan Greenfield and Ben Wong

RINER, Va. (WFXR) — One of the best boys basketball players in Auburn High School history made it official Thursday on where his is going to college next fall. Senior guard Ethan Millirons signed to go play at Division Two St. Thomas Aquinas out of New York state. Millirons helped the Eagles to a share of the Class 1 state basketball title in 2020. Ethan is excited about his basketball future! “I always wanted to be committed before my senior season of the basketball, just to get the relief of it. But going up on Tuesday’s to St. Thomas, just the coaching staff and how they treated me. The players and hanging out with them. I liked it all so I and excited to be the first one to do this from here it is special. There is work to be done this year you know,” said Millirons.

RINER, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO