Dow Edges Lower as Bond Yields, Oil Drop

stockxpo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks closed mixed Friday. Investors piled into the safety of the dollar and...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

stockxpo.com

Global Stocks Mixed; Bitcoin Stabilizes

International stocks were mixed in the wake of strong U.S. labor market data and signs of greater uncertainty among central bank officials over how long it will take elevated inflation to abate. Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.1%, pointing to the index holding on to its recent gains...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dollar Hovers Close to Latest High; Global Stocks Mixed

International stocks were mixed in the wake of strong U.S. labor market data and signs of greater uncertainty among central bank officials over how long it will take elevated inflation to abate. Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.2%, pointing to an extension of the index’s recent gains when...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Dollar retreats on profit-taking and drop in US yields

The greenback took a breather on Thursday after rising to a fresh 16-months high on Wednesday as investors booked profits on usd's recent rally together with retreat in U.S. Treasury yields. Versus the Japanese yen, despite retreating to 115.31 in Asian morning, dollar rebounded to 115.42 at European open. Price...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Stock futures decline after tech shares continue their sell-off

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 15, 2021 in New York City. U.S. stock futures were lower early Wednesday morning after a two-day sell-off in tech shares, pressured by rising rates which boosted energy and financial stocks. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Bond Yields, Stock Futures Fall Ahead of Fed Minutes

U.S. stock futures paused as investors awaited a bumper day of economic data releases ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, plus minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting. Futures tied to the S&P 500 and blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures edged down 0.3% Wednesday. Technology-heavy Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.3%, a...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Nasdaq, S&P 500 rise at the close, Dow Jones erases most losses as yields slip

The stock market wraps up Wednesday near session highs after the latest measure of the Fed's favorite inflation gauge arrived in line with forecasts. And the minutes of the last central bank meeting show that some officials wanted to reduce asset purchases by more than the $15B/month pace to give it more flexibility on when it could adjust interest rates.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Futures Pointed Sharply Lower as Rising Yields Weigh

Stock futures are pointed lower this morning, as rising 10-year Treasury yields and dismal earnings reports from retailers Gap (GPS) and Nordstrom (JWN) weigh. Also contributing to pessimism is news that Germany is considering a full lockdown and possible vaccine mandate due to rising Covid-19 cases. In turn, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are pointed 188 points lower, while S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 (NDX) futures are staring at losses as well.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Fall Ahead of Federal Reserve Minutes

U.S. stocks weakened ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting, after a sharp fall in weekly jobless claims. The S&P 500 edged down 0.5% in early Wednesday trading, while the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average weakened 0.6%, or 210 points. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.7%, a day after tech stocks weakened, in part due to rising bond yields.
STOCKS
investing.com

Dow Jones Futures Fall 115 Pts; Retail Stocks Head Lower

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening lower Wednesday, weighed on by disappointing earnings from a couple of significant retailers, ahead of key economic data releases and the minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting. At 7:20 AM ET (1220 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 124 points, or...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks fall as higher yields hit tech names again, retail earnings disappoint

U.S. stocks fell at the open on Wednesday morning as higher yields continued to put pressure on high-flying tech stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Averaged shed 100 points, or about 0.3%. The S&P 500 lose 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.8%. Traditional retail stocks took a hit following...
STOCKS
Fortune

U.S. futures are under pressure even as bond yields dip—crypto wobbles

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Bull Sheeters. Let's start today with bond yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury is down a tick, and that...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Rise as Minutes Show Fed Weighed Inflation Concerns, Taper Pace

A rally in shares of technology companies pushed stocks higher Wednesday, as investors shrugged off concerns about elevated inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% in afternoon trading after wobbling throughout the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was about flat, down nearly 9 points. The Nasdaq Composite was up about 0.4%.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Edge Up as Investors Shake Off Inflation Concerns

A rebound in shares of technology companies helped push the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite higher Wednesday, as investors shrugged off concerns about elevated inflation. The S&P 500 rose by 10.76 points, 0.2%, to close at 4701.46. The Nasdaq Composite gained 70.09 points, or 0.4%, to end at 15845.23. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, in contrast, lost 9.42 points, or less than 0.1%, to finish at 35804.38.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures Fall With Oil Prices Yields After Market Rally, Tesla Hold Key Levels

Dow Jones futures and S&P 500 futures fell solidly Thursday night, while Nasdaq futures declined modestly, as crude oil prices and Treasury yields fell. The stock market rally closed mixed on Wednesday. But the major indexes and many growth names found support at key levels, including Tesla stock, InMode (INMD), Unity Software (U), Shopify (SHOP) and Snowflake (SNOW).
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower as Treasury yields extend rise after data deluge

U.S. stocks opened lower Wednesday, under pressure as Treasury yields extended a rise following a pre-Thanksgiving data dump, including a plunge in first-time weekly jobless claims to the lowest reading since 1969. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wasdown 212 points, or 0.6%, at 35,601, while the S&P 500 fell 0.5% to 4,666.71. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 124 points, or 0.8%, to 15,650. Tech and other growth stocks are particularly sensitive to rising yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 1.8 basis points to 1.682%. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 ends just below record high above 4,700 on Thanksgiving's eve, as Nasdaq rises and Dow closes flat

U.S. stocks finished mostly higher on the eve of Thanksiving as investors parsed a deluge of data, including minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting, which indicated that inflation pressures could take longer to subside than previously thought and that members of the central bank raised the possibility of ending bond purchases sooner than they planned if high prices persisted. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed in negative territory but virtually unchanged at around 35,805, on a preliminary basis, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.2% to around 4,701, just below a Nov. 18 closing record high at 4,704.54,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slumped 0.28% to $160.24 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. Johnson & Johnson closed $19.68 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
Journal-News

Stocks edge lower, oil prices rise despite release of crude

Stocks edged lower in choppy trading on Wall Street Tuesday as losses from communication and technology companies tempered gains elsewhere in the market. Stocks edged lower in choppy trading on Wall Street Tuesday as losses from communication and technology companies tempered gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 fell...
STOCKS

