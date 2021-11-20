Dow Edges Lower as Bond Yields, Oil Drop

U.S. stocks opened lower Wednesday, under pressure as Treasury yields extended a rise following a pre-Thanksgiving data dump, including a plunge in first-time weekly jobless claims to the lowest reading since 1969. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wasdown 212 points, or 0.6%, at 35,601, while the S&P 500 fell 0.5% to 4,666.71. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 124 points, or 0.8%, to 15,650. Tech and other growth stocks are particularly sensitive to rising yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 1.8 basis points to 1.682%. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
