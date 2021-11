Following the outrageous gas fees on Ethereum mainnet layer one, more and more networks are flocking to layer two and this can be seen in its Total Value Locked (TVL) which recently peaked at $5.6 billion in less than 90 days. L2Beat, the popular layer 2 tracker for Ethereum showed the pace of increase in activities on the recently-added sub-layer which was hailed as the magic wand to all Ethereum gas fees problems back in December 2020, when it was released.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO