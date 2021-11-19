ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

HILL TAX BRIEFING: Reconciliation Vote Set for Friday (Correct)

Cover picture for the articleA House vote on President Joe Biden ‘s economic agenda expected Thursday was delayed after Rep. (R-Calif.) started speaking around 8:30...

McCarthy’s marathon speech delays House reconciliation vote

Democrats spent much of the day yesterday eagerly anticipating a vote on their climate change and social spending package. And then Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) started talking. Shortly before a planned vote on the $1.7 trillion reconciliation bill last night, McCarthy embarked on a lengthy floor speech that began...
Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
Griffith Votes No on Reckless Reconciliation Bill

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) today voted no on the Democrat reconciliation bill in the U.S. House of Representatives. He issued the following statement:. “The Democrat reconciliation bill is a mess. It promises to ‘Build Back Better’ but is littered with policies that will make life more expensive and less free for the average American. That such a reckless bill is the treasured priority of Washington’s current one-party rulers says all we need to know about their unfitness to govern.
Joe Biden
Final budget analysis of Democrats' reconciliation bill released ahead of House vote

REDDING, Calif. — The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has released its final analysis of the Democrats' reconciliation bill. CBO estimates that the legislation would result in a net increase in the deficit totaling $367 billion over the 2022-2031 period, not counting any additional revenue that may be generated by additional funding for tax enforcement.
Marjorie Taylor Greene lays out demands for GOP House speaker vote if Republicans retake majority in 2022

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, on Thursday laid out demands for a GOP leader to earn her vote for House Speaker if Republicans are able to retake the majority after the 2022 elections and cast doubt on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy being elected to the position. “We know that Kevin McCarthy […]
The Small Business Administration says a Trump-era decision to deny Covid loans to Planned Parenthood was an “extraordinary departure” from policy.

The loans had become a political flashpoint on the Hill for Republicans. What's up? A Trump administration preliminary conclusion that state and local Planned Parenthood affiliates were ineligible for Paycheck Protection Program loans — designed to help with the economic effects of the pandemic — was an "extraordinary departure" from administration policy, an “incorrect analysis” and “did not reflect an official policy of the agency,” Small Business Administration head Isabella Guzman told top senators on the Small Business Committee in a Wednesday letter first obtained by POLITICO.
Democrats not deterred by threats the GOP will strip them of committee assignments after Gosar vote

Democratic House members seem largely unbothered by the prospect that they might lose their committee assignments if Republicans take back the House of Representatives.The threat came after Democrats – along with two Republicans – voted to censure Republican Rep Paul Gosar of Arizona and strip him of his committees. Democrats voted after Mr Gosar shared a clip from the anime Attack on Titan that was doctored to show a character with Mr Gosar’s face killing a character with Rep Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s head.In response, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatened to strip Democratic members of their committees should they...
On voting rights, Democratic senators need to face reality

The holiday season has just begun, and I already know what I want for Christmas: full and fair voting rights for all Americans. Note that I didn’t say please. This is a demand, not a request. I’m talking to you, Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). I’m...
