What you can do to improve your sleep quality, part 2

What do the President of the United States, Harry Styles, and your next-door neighbor all have in common? Farts. Whether you find farting improper or you’re someone who isn’t afraid to let it rip, everyone cuts the cheese one way or the other. Your body is designed to fart, and you can expect an average of 10 to 20 farts per day, says Harvey Hamilton Allen Jr., a gastroenterologist at Digestive Disease Medicine of Central New York. He says the human body can hold up to 1,500 milliliters of intestinal gas; that’s almost the size of 6 cups of water. “Studies have shown that people perceive that they're passing a lot of gas," says Allen. "But pretty much people before and after they eat have an equal amount of gas. So it’s just the perception that this is abnormal."

