GREENSBORO, N.C. - Four swimmers and divers placed in the top-four in individual events on the first day of the NC State/GAC and Texas Diving Invites. Andrei Minakov led the way for the swimmers, clocking a 19.13 in the 50 free prelims race. This was the fastest time in the NCAA coming into the day and the fifth-fastest time in Stanford history. The freshman olympian swam a 19.20 in finals to take second place in the event.

7 DAYS AGO