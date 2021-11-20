DNR stocked 5,228 trout this fall

Northern Manitoba is known for its mineral-rich landscape and the plentiful mining opportunities that abound because of it, but what this northern region is more famous for is its ice fishing prospects that are even more profuse. If you want to test your hand at some winter ice fishing or give it a go for the very first time there are innumerable ice fishing operators across this region who are skilled, experienced, and welcoming to everyone. A great place to start would be at Lake Athapapuskow and the Bakers Narrows Lodge. Lake Athapapuskow is unique because it consists of three connected bodies of water in “Big Athapap” to the south, “Little Athapap” in the middle, and finally the “North Arm.” Some of the most popular fish in Canada are present in perch, walleye, northern pike, and super-sized Lake Trout which Bakers Narrows Lodge is well-versed in being able to guide you to a successful day on the ice.

HOBBIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO