DNR stocked 5,228 trout this fall

By Hamilton County's Hometown Newspaper
readthereporter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDNR stocked 5,228 rainbow trout in five different lakes and streams across Indiana this month. Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station had a surplus of trout, which allowed for these additional stockings. The...

