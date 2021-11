Discover adventure from St. Thomas to Santorini onboard the new Odyssey of the SeasSM cruise ship. Sailings now from Fort Lauderdale — and from Rome starting May 2022. Onboard, you'll find bumper car show-downs and glow-in-the-dark laser tag at the largest indoor activity space at sea, SeaPlex®. High-flying fun with a side of virtual reality at Sky Pad®. And adventure for all ages on every deck. Odyssey of the SeasSM is also primed to please every palate. No matter what flavors you’re craving — from hand-tossed pizzas and piping hot pastas, to poolside tacos, carnitas and quesadillas — you’ll find plenty worth savoring onboard.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO