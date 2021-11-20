ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New at Peter White Public Library

Mining Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall is here, the temperatures are cooler, and it seems like we should start our winter reading by curling up with a blanket in our favorite chair and read. Listed below are several new books that just hit our shelves. Hope you find a few you want to curl up...

www.miningjournal.net

southernminn.com

Upcoming events from St. Peter Recreation and Library

This room is set up for families of young kids ages 6 and under. Burn off some energy on the trampoline, going down the slides or riding around on bikes! We have plenty more activities for the kids to enjoy so come check us out!. Friday, Nov. 26, 9–11 a.m....
Pennsylvania Almanac

Display of miniatures impresses Peters Township Public Library visitors, staff

From a cottage that looks like it belongs in Sherwood Forest to a fully stocked modern tool shed, welcome to the world of Karen Hennigan’s Miniatures. During the next few months, Peters Township Public Library is displaying the diminutive creations of the late Mrs. Hennigan, whose family members wanted the public to be able to appreciate the extent of her talents.
bozemanmagazine.com

The Bozeman Public Library Puzzle Exchange

Welcome to a new service for the community: The Bozeman Public Library Puzzle Exchange. Looking for a new hobby? Do you love art, putting things together, getting away from screens AND reusing local resources? If so, you will love the Bozeman Public Library puzzle exchange. How do I participate? It’s...
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica Public Library Presents a Mindful Pajama Jam at the Main Library

Santa Monica Public Library presents an in-person mindfulness program for kids and their families at the Main Library on Thursday, December 2 at 5:45 p.m. Learn about mindfulness you can use during the holidays. Wear your pajamas, bring a favorite stuffed animal and enjoy storytelling and mindful activities. This program is free. Space is limited. To register, email ann.wilson@santamonica.gov  
baristanet.com

Montclair Public Library Presents Gayle Jessup White in Conversation with Dionne Ford

Montclair Public Library presents activist and memoirist Gayle Jessup White in conversation with award-winning journalist Dionne Ford (“Slavery’s Children”), on Thursday, December 2, at 7 p.m. The two will discuss White’s debut memoir, “Reclamation.”. The book explores White’s journey to come to terms with her heritage and views America’s racial...
Oswego County Today

Fulton Public Library, Memoir Committee Launch New Memoir Book

FULTON – The Fulton Public Library and memoir committee are excited to announce the release of the newest book in their Fulton Memoir Series. The latest book in this collection, “Echoes of Faith: Memories of Fulton Churches,” is a nostalgic and comprehensive look into the history of faith communities in Fulton that begins with the indigenous people who once inhabited the area and brings us to the present. This is the sixth book in a series of historical perspectives on the city of Fulton. Project team members used interviews with former and current faith community leaders, parishioners, and members of various churches to compile this collection of memoirs.
Beach Beacon

Capitol Theatre to present 'A Peter White Christmas'

CLEARWATER — “A Peter White Christmas” is back on the road this holiday season and will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area Tuesday, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $38. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. This year’s concert...
Mining Journal

Talk with the Doc

In just two days, we will be blessed to celebrate our annual Thanksgiving Day. This is a special time when many of us will have the opportunity to be thankful as we gather together with family and friends. Certainly, many of us also have much to be thankful for as...
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
The Independent

Gared O'Donnell death: Planes Mistaken for Stars singer dies aged 44

Gared O’Donnell, the singer and guitarist for post-hardcore band Planes Mistaken for Stars, has died aged 44.News of the musician’s death was announced by his band via their Instagram page. In August last year, O’Donnell told fans he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 oesophageal cancer. In a statement and GoFundMe campaign that coincided with O’Donnell’s announcement, the band’s manager said the cancer was inoperable.O’Donnell continued to be open with fans about his illness, regularly posting updates from the band’s Instagram page.“It is impossible to express the depth of sorrow in which we must announce that Gared O’Donnell, our brother,...
Outsider.com

'Little House on the Prairie' Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes 'Intense' Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CBS News

This couple just moved to America and wanted to celebrate their first Thanksgiving. More than 200 strangers invited them to dinner.

Susana Orrego recently moved to the U.S. from Colombia and instantly noticed some differences. "The first month was hard for me, because in Colombia we say hello to all the people in the streets. And sometimes, the people don't reply back. So I told my mom, probably the people are not so friendly," she told CBS Boston affiliate WBZ.
TheDailyBeast

Broadway Performer Who Plays 'Judas' in 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Tour Charged with Breaching U.S. Capitol

In an dubious example of extreme theater kid energy, James D. Beeks, a musical theater actor with multiple Broadway credits, has been arrested on charges related to the breaching of the Capitol on Jan. 6. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced on Tuesday that the 49-year-old Beeks, “an affiliate of the Oath Keepers,” has been charged with obstruction of Congress and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds.
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
Variety

'Really Love' Review: A D.C. Couple Appreciate – and Create – Black Art

Isaiah (Kofi Siriboe) and Stevie (Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing) don’t meet cute in “Really Love.” They meet with understated beauty, at a time in their lives when ardor and connection will be tested by the dreams each has harbored for much of their lives. He’s a talented painter watching other art school classmates get representation and gallery shows. She’s in the last year of law school and sure to be courted by elite firms. For her debut feature, director Angel Kristi Williams doesn’t make it easy on her protagonists. And her deliberateness of vision, trust in story and clear-eyed empathy suggest she’s a...
realitytea.com

Paris Hilton Says Kathy Hilton "Changes The Subject" Whenever She Brings Up Abuse At Boarding School During Paris' Teenage Years; Says Kathy Never Watched Her Documentary About Boarding School Abuse

If you haven’t heard, Paris Hilton is having another major moment in her life. She’s newly married after throwing the party of the year to celebrate her love with Carter Reum. She’s got multiple TV shows about her life, including her cooking skills and road to the altar. And she’s finally free ever since she released a documentary about the abuse she underwent at a boarding school for troubled teens. Paris is sliving her best life these days, and I love a redemption story.
