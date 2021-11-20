ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

No. 4 Michigan bounces back, beats UNLV 74-61

By DANNY WEBSTER Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gh8sZ_0d2bWfkP00

Michigan coach Juwan Howard was hoping a trip to Las Vegas could bring his team together after a tough loss.

It's off to a great start so far.

Eli Brooks scored 22 points, making four 3-pointers, to help No. 4 Michigan (3-1) to a 74-61 win over UNLV on Friday night.

The Wolverines entered the four-team Roman Main Event tournament coming off a two-point loss at home to Seton Hall on Tuesday. They got to Las Vegas a day early, knowing that the time change and a 9:30 p.m. PST start would play a factor.

“By being on the road, now we get a chance to really grow as a team,” Howard said. “If we’re at home after a game, guys are going back to their apartments or dorms. You come back to practice, you have film session, you have your practice. But are you really having time to spend with one another, talking, communicating?”

There were no communication issues from Michigan. The Wolverines had 15 assists and shot 51% from the floor. After making only 3 of 15 attempts from 3-point range on Tuesday, Michigan went 6 of 19 Friday and outrebounded UNLV 33-24.

Freshman big man Moussa Diabate had 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Wolverines, and Hunter Dickinson added 13 points and seven rebounds.

“I think tonight just tested our mental stability,” Brooks said. “They went on a lot of runs, and we answered them.”

Bryce Hamilton scored 21 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (3-1), who lost for the first time under new coach Kevin Kruger. Michael Nuga and Donovan Williams each scored 12 points.

Hamilton scored seven points during a 9-2 run that shrunk Michigan’s lead to 35-32 at the end of the first half. He hit his first 3-point attempt in the second half to tie it at 35. After going 4 of 9 in the first half, Hamilton was held to 5 of 14 in the final 20 minutes and was 3 of 13 from behind the arc.

“They’re an elite defensive team,” Kruger said. “They do a really good job with Dickinson and Moussa. They’re always kind of in the back of your mind. Those shots in the paint or those shots that are contested are a little more difficult when you got rim protectors back there.”

HIGHLIGHT REEL

Diabate shot 6 of 7 in just 14 minutes of action. His first basket was the most memorable.

The 6-foot-11 big man from Paris forced a turnover and started to run at UNLV center David Muoka. Going from left to right, Diabate found an opening down the middle of the lane and dunked it with his right hand over Muoka with 11:58 left in first half.

“I’m just happy to help my team however I can,” Diabate said. “We got the W, even if it wasn’t the best win. It was great. I was just happy to help my team.”

FREE THROW DIFFERENCES

Despite trailing by single digits for most of the second half, UNLV stayed in the game despite a lack of action at the foul line.

The Runnin’ Rebels did not have their first free-throw attempt until 6:45 left in the game when Royce Hamm Jr. split a pair. He took the only four free-throw attempts for UNLV in the entire game. Michigan finished 16 of 21.

BIG PICTURE

UNLV: It’s been a long time since there was reason for excitement with the Runnin’ Rebels — when Kruger played for his dad Lon in the 2000s. After three wins by six points or less to start the season, UNLV hung tough with its athleticism and timely shot making.

Michigan: The Wolverines showed why they are national championship contenders. In addition to the size advantage with big men Dickinson and Diabate, Michigan’s zone defense suffocated UNLV at times in the second half.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Faces Arizona in the championship game Sunday.

UNLV: Plays Wichita State in the consolation game Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Joel Klatt predicts hires for major head coaching vacancies

The head coaching carousel is alive and well in college football, and the offseason hasn’t even arrived. With Florida, LSU and USC among the premium jobs open at this point, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt joined Colin Cowherd on The Herd, where he predicted who each of those three teams will hire as their next head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Paris Township, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan College Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Georgia QB changes mind on NCAA transfer portal

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Well, you don’t see this happen too often. Usually, when players enter the NCAA transfer portal, they end up leaving their current school. However, former Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis did the opposite. The current Temple quarterback Mathis was set to enter the NCAA transfer...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Kruger
Person
Juwan Howard
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: 3 things to watch vs UNLV

The Michigan basketball team is coming off a heartbreaking loss to 3-0 Seton Hall in the Gavitt Tournament. The Wolverines will open up the “Roman Main Event” against an undefeated UNLV squad. There are a lot of questions coming into this game for the Wolverines. It seemed as if they...
MICHIGAN STATE
Las Vegas Sun

Undefeated UNLV feeling primed for showdown with No. 4 Michigan

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 | 2 a.m. UNLV basketball is playing a big game on Friday, and that is an accomplishment. Credit first-year head coach Kevin Kruger for that. Sure, the game itself — a showdown with No. 4 Michigan at T-Mobile Arena — was scheduled long before Kruger got the job, as part of the Coaches vs. Cancer Main Event series. But if it weren’t for UNLV’s plucky 3-0 start, it’s safe to say there would be considerably less anticipation surrounding this game than a matchup against a Final Four contender would warrant.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox5 KVVU

UNLV Rebels beat Hawaii for second win

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The UNLV Rebels have won two straight games this season after its match with Hawaii at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday. The Rebels scored 27-13 over Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Just a week ago, the team celebrated its first win under Coach Marcus Arroyo, at New Mexico. The...
HAWAII STATE
Scarlet Nation

Tigers looking for a ‘bounce back’

AUBURN | Auburn’s drive toward a potential SEC West title hit a major road bump with a 20-3 loss at Texas A&M. But the 16th-ranked Tigers remain squarely in the race as they prepare to host Mississippi State Saturday. AU is 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference, tied with Ole Miss for third in the West, a half game behind the Aggies (4-2) in second and 1.5 games behind first-place Alabama (5-1).
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unlv#Seton Hall#Las Vegas#Wolverines#Roman Main Event#Runnin
buttesports.com

Tech women bounce back

LEWISTON, Idaho — Talk about a team effort. Montana Tech’s women’s basketball team saw five players score in double figures Saturday, and the Orediggers bounced back for a 76-73 non-conference win over Eastern Oregon at the LCSC Activity Center. (Stats) The game was part of a tournament hosted by Lewis-Clark...
LEWISTON, ID
MLive.com

Moussa Diabaté, Michigan beat UNLV to advance to tournament final in Vegas

In the entertainment capital of the world, Moussa Diabaté put on quite the show. The Michigan freshman stuffed the stat sheet off the bench to fuel a 74-61 win over UNLV in the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas on Friday night/Saturday morning. The Wolverines will play 4-0 Arizona on Sunday for the championship (9:30 p.m. ET).
MICHIGAN STATE
USA Today

Michigan State football vs. Maryland Prediction: Spartans look to for bounce-back win

Michigan State is looking to get up off the mat after a brutal upset loss last week, and Maryland is the next team in line for the Spartans. Michigan State dropped their first game of the season last week, falling at Purdue, 40-29. Despite the loss, Michigan State has all of its goals still in front of them and still control their destiny in winning a Big Ten title. Maryland will look to have a say in that, however, and would love nothing more than to give the Spartans their second straight loss this week.
MARYLAND STATE
mwcconnection.com

Bulldogs Bounce Back

A week after an emotionally deflating loss to Boise State, Fresno needed a strong win to get back on track in the season. A cool and gray Senior Day against New Mexico gave them exactly what they needed, as the Bulldogs completed a workmanlike win over the Lobos 34-7. Let’s recap what happened as they honored 17 seniors on the final home game of the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
State News

Preview: No. 7 Michigan State looking to bounce back from first loss against Maryland

After a week of briefly standing amongst the elites of college football, Michigan State fell flat on its face for its first loss of the season against Purdue. Michigan State was outclassed by the Boilermakers from start to finish and did not take a lead the entire game. Purdue was led by fifth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who threw for a career-high 536 yards and three touchdowns, the second-most yards given up by Michigan State in school history. Despite another good performance from junior running back Kenneth Walker III (136 yards, one touchdown), the Spartans could not overcome Purdue’s aerial assault and fell 40-29.
MARYLAND STATE
tucsonpost.com

Eli Brooks' game-high 22 points lead No. 4 Michigan over UNLV, 74-61

Eli Brooks scored a game-high 22 points late Friday night as No. 4 Michigan moved into the finals of the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas, dumping scrappy UNLV 74-61. Hunter Dickinson added 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Moussa Diabate kicked in 14 points for the Wolverines (3-1). They will play Arizona on Sunday night in the championship game after the Wildcats held off Wichita State 82-78 in overtime in Friday night's first game.
MICHIGAN STATE
ABC News

ABC News

459K+
Followers
117K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy