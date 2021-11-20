ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Theodore “Ted” Robert Krask

Mining Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMICHIGAMME, MI – Theodore “Ted” Robert Krask, age 52, of Michigamme, Michigan, went unexpectedly to be with the Lord, on the earliest hours of Wednesday, November 17th, 2021. Theodore was born in Chicago, IL, on April 20th, 1969, a son of the late Joyce Lee (Gaddin) Warner and Theodore...

www.miningjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
piadvance.com

Harold Theodore Hopp

Harold Theodore Hopp, 95, of Rogers Township passed away peacefully at home November 19, 2021. He was born June 7, 1926 in Rogers City to Arthur and Emma (Mertz) Hopp. As a teenager, Harold worked as a general farmhand for Elmer Hardies of Hawks. In October 1944 during his high school years, he was drafted into World War II military service. Following basic training he became a member of a rifle squad in the 17th Airborne Division, 194th Glider Infantry unit in combat in the European Theatre of Operations in Germany where he went on combat and reconnaissance patrols, was a scout for the squad, and fired and maintained the M-1 rifle. After 10 days on the front near the Rhine River he was wounded April 2, 1945 for which he received the Purple Heart. He received his discharge in October 1945 and returned to finish his schooling graduating from Rogers City High School in 1946. After graduation he worked for Hardies Electric for a short time before his employment with the Calcite Limestone Operations beginning January 1947. He retired in 1983 after 37 years of service working in the yard, track, and carpenter departments but mainly as a storehouse department clerk. On June 19, 1948 he married Martha Schlak at St. John Lutheran Church in Royston. He and Martha joined a band called “The New Crew” and soon after formed their own band called “The Happy Wanderers.” In October 2001 they were inducted into the Michigan State Polka Hall of Fame in Owosso, Michigan. Harold was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and a life member of the Rogers City Veterans for Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 607. He enjoyed playing baseball, softball, and spitzer, as well as bowling, dancing, playing and listening to polka music, and gardening. He also served as an officer of various organizations.
ROGERS CITY, MI
pasadenanow.com

Dr. Robert Winter Memorial Lecture with Special Guest Speaker Edward “Ted” Bosley

Dr. Robert Winter was “a gift to us” and to the cause of historic preservation nationwide – “his teaching, writing, critical eye and witty commentary still influence what we do and how we look at historic places”. He led the way in creating Pasadena’s preservation ordinance and commission and supported us, educated us and urged us to be a strong voice for the architectural legacy that surrounds us.
PASADENA, CA
lyndentribune.com

ANNIVERSARY: Ted and Hilda Huizenga, 65th

Ted and Hilda Huizenga of Lynden are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner on Nov. 30 at the Fairway Cafe. On Nov. 30, 1956, Ted and Hilda were married in Artesia, California. Ted and Hilda are both retired from Huizenga Brothers Construction. Their children are Mike and Suzy Huizenga of Lynden; Don and Splendora Huizenga of Bellingham; Thomas and Tammy Huizenga of Deming; and Janet Kowsky of Blaine. Ted and Hilda have seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. They attribute their lasting marriage to “living and loving in God’s grace, and taking one day at a time.”
LYNDEN, WA
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
TVShowsAce

‘Bringing Up Bates’ Sisters Confirm Feud? See Statement

For months, Bringing Up Bates fans have been speculating that some of the sisters are feuding with each other. They have picked up on patterns, such as certain family members skipping events or not interacting with one another on social media. However, none of these rumored feuds have ever been confirmed by the family. Plus, it’s hard to know what goes on in their real lives after only seeing them on social media for a little while each day or week. It only shows a glimpse of their lives.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
mocoshow.com

Doug Hill Has Passed Away

ABC7/WJLA has announced that Doug Hill, former chief meteorologist at the station, passed away Monday night in North Carolina. Doug Hill covered the weather in the DC metropolitan area for over 33 years before his retirement in September 2017. Mr. Hill was 71 when he died on November 22 at...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Mr Motivator announces death of his granddaughter, aged 12

Mr Motivator has announced that his 12-year-old granddaughter Hadassah has died after a five-day battle against meningitis. The health and wellbeing coach, real name Derrick Evans, said she died in the early hours of Thursday in Antigua, where she lived with her mother. Their relationship was described as “incredibly close”...
CELEBRITIES
Timberjay Newspapers

Ted the Bear goes to the dentist

ELY - Ted, the beloved 24-year-old resident of the North American Bear Center here took a trip to the dentist last week. Getting a 700-pound black bear to agree to taking such a trip was no easy task for the NABC staff. “Ted’s local veterinarian has been treating him for...
ELY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Michigamme#Criminal Justice#Kbocc#Krask Family#Po Box 51#Gofundme
Mining Journal

New at Peter White Public Library

Fall is here, the temperatures are cooler, and it seems like we should start our winter reading by curling up with a blanket in our favorite chair and read. Listed below are several new books that just hit our shelves. Hope you find a few you want to curl up with.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mining Journal

Darner named COO of UPHS – Marquette

MARQUETTE — UP Health System – Marquette announced Tonya Darner has been appointed to serve as chief operating officer to improve clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction while managing operations. Darner previously managed the development and operations of several specialties at UPHS – Marquette. She returns to Marquette from Wausau, Wisconsin,...
MARQUETTE, MI
Mining Journal

Bluesday Tuesday on tap next week

MARQUETTE –The Marquette Area Blues Society and the Peter White Public Library present the November edition of Bluesday Tuesday at 7 p.m. Tuesday. This month’s show takes place in the Community Room at the Peter White Public Library and features local favorites Harp, Hart and Bones. There is no admission...
MARQUETTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy