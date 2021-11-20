Theodore “Ted” Robert Krask

Harold Theodore Hopp, 95, of Rogers Township passed away peacefully at home November 19, 2021. He was born June 7, 1926 in Rogers City to Arthur and Emma (Mertz) Hopp. As a teenager, Harold worked as a general farmhand for Elmer Hardies of Hawks. In October 1944 during his high school years, he was drafted into World War II military service. Following basic training he became a member of a rifle squad in the 17th Airborne Division, 194th Glider Infantry unit in combat in the European Theatre of Operations in Germany where he went on combat and reconnaissance patrols, was a scout for the squad, and fired and maintained the M-1 rifle. After 10 days on the front near the Rhine River he was wounded April 2, 1945 for which he received the Purple Heart. He received his discharge in October 1945 and returned to finish his schooling graduating from Rogers City High School in 1946. After graduation he worked for Hardies Electric for a short time before his employment with the Calcite Limestone Operations beginning January 1947. He retired in 1983 after 37 years of service working in the yard, track, and carpenter departments but mainly as a storehouse department clerk. On June 19, 1948 he married Martha Schlak at St. John Lutheran Church in Royston. He and Martha joined a band called “The New Crew” and soon after formed their own band called “The Happy Wanderers.” In October 2001 they were inducted into the Michigan State Polka Hall of Fame in Owosso, Michigan. Harold was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and a life member of the Rogers City Veterans for Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 607. He enjoyed playing baseball, softball, and spitzer, as well as bowling, dancing, playing and listening to polka music, and gardening. He also served as an officer of various organizations.

ROGERS CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO