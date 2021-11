NATCHITOCHES – Sometimes a loss is not always a loss. That is certainly the case for Northwestern State following Wednesday's result in Grambling. Despite the 68-60 final score where a handful of missed opportunities late in the game allowed Grambling to pull out the win, the Lady Demons (2-1) learned even more about who they are as a team and grew by leaps and bounds facing their first major adversity of the year.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO