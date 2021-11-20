Bonnies Storm Back To Defeat Clemson

The host Rider Broncs scored three-straight set wins, including a 15-12 victory in the fifth-and-deciding set, to come back from an 0-2 hole and defeat Canisius in MAAC volleyball action Saturday afternoon at Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, N.J. Rider took the match by scores of 15-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-12. The win moves Rider to 16-11 overall and 13-4 in league play and locks the Broncs into either the second or third seed in next weekend's MAAC Volleyball Championship in Loudonville, N.Y. The Golden Griffins slipped to 10-16 overall and 10-7 in MAAC play with their second-straight loss. The Griffs have already clinched a berth into the conference's championship tournament, but their seeding will be determined with the remaining results of the weekend.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO