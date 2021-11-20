ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonnies Storm Back To Defeat Clemson

Post-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. — Through the early season, No. 22/24 St. Bonaventure has proven to be a second half team. The Bonnies produced their most thrilling second half in recent memory, erasing a 16-point deficit to shock Clemson in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic, 68-65, Friday afternoon at TD...

www.post-journal.com

