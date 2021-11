NORTH BEND — Coquille got its second straight dominant football playoff win and was quickly looking ahead to a huge challenge in the Class 2A semifinals. The Red Devils beat Jefferson 48-8 at North Bend High School to set up a matchup this weekend with 2019 champion Heppner, which is on a 29-game win streak after its 40-0 win over Weston-McEwen on Saturday. The game will be played at noon Saturday at McMinnville High School, before a 5 p.m. contest between Estacada and Marist Catholic in the Class 4A semifinals.

