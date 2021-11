According to a new report, following Battlefield 2042, the next game from DICE won't be Star Wars Battlefront 3, but another Battlefield. And according to this report, it's simply due to the licensing costs of making a Star Wars Battlefront game. The report comes the way of prominent industry insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, who claims that the licensing costs of Star Wars means it needs 20 percent more sales than a Battlefield game to make the same amount of money. That said, it's not all doom and gloom for Star Wars fans. Henderson adds to this noting that EA is currently working on two single-player, narrative-driven Star Wars games. Henderson doesn't say what these games are, but we believe one is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO