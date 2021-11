If telling the story of two of the most talented, successful athletes to ever exist by focusing on their dad seems like an odd way to go about celebrating female talent, well, it is and it isn’t. Will Smith’s Oscar-baiting turn as Richard Williams, the laser-focused father of tennis champs Venus and Serena, is no doubt great – at turns wryly comic, piercingly dramatic and never once seen in anything more than some extremely short sports shorts – but the suggestion that he might just be the most important member of this family is a bit of a reach. Yet with both Serena and Venus acting as exec producers, this authorised biopic obviously tells the story the Williams family want to, about how Richard’s hard-line plan for the sisters, coaching and unconventional approach to going pro made these two sisters the biggest sports stars in the world. “I’m in the champion-raising business,” boasts Smith at the start of the film while looking for investment in his girls’ future and dishing out homemade videos and cut-and-paste brochures that sing the praises of Venus and Serena’s undeniable skill.

