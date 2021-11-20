ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulldogs sink Pirates

PIEDMONT — Post-season experience won’t make any plays on the field, but it can make all the difference when it comes to feeling comfortable in a big game. Piedmont put its substantial postseason experience to good use Friday night, riding its comfort wave to a 43-14 win over previously unbeaten Winfield...

The Lions made a stunning showing with a decisive 78-56 win over the Hampton Lady Pirates to officially start their 2021–2022 season. As with the exhibition game against NYU last week (aside from a brief and minor Hampton lead in the first few minutes of play), Columbia took complete control on the court, earning a cushioned lead by the end of the first quarter (8-20) and keeping Hampton from ever getting too close for comfort. Hampton’s Nylah Young and Madison Buford did their best to keep the game respectable, scoring 21 and 17 points for the game, respectively, but Columbia proved to be a force to be reckoned with. This was supported by particularly strong performances by Abbey Hsu (CC ’24), Kaitlyn Davis (CC ’23), and Sienna Durr (CC ’23). It was an upbeat game despite the excessive foul calls made by referees, a source of frustration for both coaches, with the attending audience of 412—up over 60 attendees from the 2019-2020 season opener—serving as a spirited and at times rowdy crowd, cheering the Lions on to victory.
