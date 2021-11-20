‘We were going to be number one’: how Richard Williams molded two tennis legends

“When I play tennis, I look like Serena and I play like Serena, because that’s all I know,” actor Demi Singleton says over Zoom. This is not a joke or an attempt at grandeur. For months, Singleton studied every aspect of 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams’s life, on court and off, in preparation for King Richard, a biographical portrait, out today, of Serena and Venus Williams’s father, Richard Williams (played by Will Smith, who delivers the patriarch’s stubborn, heartbreaking devotion to his family with aching perfection). Ahead of the final screen test, Singleton, who had effectively never held a tennis racquet before, took a few lessons. “My mom was, like, you have three tennis lessons to figure it out,” she recalls. “Work your magic.” A few days after the final screen read, Singleton got a call—the part was hers.

TENNIS ・ 6 DAYS AGO