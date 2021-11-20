ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We were going to be number one’: how Richard Williams molded two tennis legends

By David Smith in Washington
 6 days ago

The Oscar-tipped new drama King Richard tells the story of Venus, Serena and their father, who is celebrated here by those who knew...

Review: In 'King Richard', Will Smith hits the mark as father of tennis champs Venus and Serena Williams

There's a lovely pair of sounds that you hear throughout "King Richard," Reinaldo Marcus Green's endearing film about the upbringing of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams: a thwock, of a tennis ball perfectly meeting a racket's strings, and a gasp, from the hardworking athlete swinging that racket. The film is full of tennis matches that feel thrilling, even to viewers who aren't tennis fans, and those two noises become the jazz of its soundtrack; a constant reminder of the effort and precision required by this sport, and of how satisfying a perfectly placed tennis shot can be.
‘King Richard’ True Story: How Accurate is The Richard Williams Biopic?

‘Tis the season for Oscar-bait biopics! King Richard, which opens in theaters and streams on HBO Max today, tells the true story of Richard Williams, the father of world-renowned tennis champions, Venus and Serena Williams. And what a story it is. Williams is a somewhat unusual subject for a biopic—he’s...
These Throwback Photos of Serena, Venus, and Richard Williams Show How Far They've Come

The new movie King Richard offers a behind-the-scenes look at the origins of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, as well as the coach who helped them achieve their dreams — their father, Richard Williams. The Williams sisters have been staples of the tennis scene for decades — it's almost hard to remember when they weren't dominating the courts! Back in the '90s, though, they were just a pair of up-and-coming teenage sensations who burst onto the scene and started climbing the ranks into tennis history.
To Play Serena Williams in King Richard, Demi Singleton Learned to Play GOAT-Level Tennis

“When I play tennis, I look like Serena and I play like Serena, because that’s all I know,” actor Demi Singleton says over Zoom. This is not a joke or an attempt at grandeur. For months, Singleton studied every aspect of 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams’s life, on court and off, in preparation for King Richard, a biographical portrait, out today, of Serena and Venus Williams’s father, Richard Williams (played by Will Smith, who delivers the patriarch’s stubborn, heartbreaking devotion to his family with aching perfection). Ahead of the final screen test, Singleton, who had effectively never held a tennis racquet before, took a few lessons. “My mom was, like, you have three tennis lessons to figure it out,” she recalls. “Work your magic.” A few days after the final screen read, Singleton got a call—the part was hers.
‘King Richard’ highlights Richard Williams single-minded tennis guidance

Director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” focuses on Richard Williams, the single-minded father of the great tennis sisters, Venus and Serena Williams in their early days. Richard guides and perfects their talent through a racist sport where opportunities arrive only because of his unflinching, unflappable determination with support from his wife Oracene.
King Richard: How Director Reinaldo Marcus Green and Editor Pamela Martin Avoided Just Another Tennis Movie

“Remember that little indie filmmaker? I’m making a big movie starring Will Smith!” That was how King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green invited Pamela Martin to edit the film, which stars Smith as Richard Williams, father to future tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams (Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton). Martin remembered Green from their time together at a 2017 Sundance Lab, and had been impressed by his 2018 film Monsters and Men. But there was one problem: She had previously edited the tennis drama Battle of the Sexes, and wondered, “Do I really want to do another tennis movie?” Green and Martin explain what happened next.
King Richard and reclaiming Richard Williams’s legacy

If you’ve been watching Serena and Venus Williams since the beginning, you’ve watched them play for almost 30 years. Their tennis careers are old enough to be millennials, with over 1,600 singles wins, 122 singles titles, and 30 Grand Slam singles wins combined. They will go down in history as two of the greatest female tennis players of all time, with Serena arguably being the greatest player in history.
How ‘King Richard’ Composer Synced a Piano Note With a Tennis Shot | Wrap Video

TheWrap’s ”How I Did It“ series profiles acclaimed musician Kris Bowers and his ”prepared piano“ score for the biopic starring Will Smith. Composer Kris Bowers wasn’t even 10 years old when Venus and Serena Williams competed in their first matches on the professional tennis tour. But within Bowers’ own family were the ingredients that made him an ideal candidate to score “King Richard,” director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s biopic about the sister’s ambitious father, Richard (played in an Oscar buzzworthy performance by Will Smith).
Serena Williams And Daughter Olympia Were Stylishly Twinning In David Koma At The King Richard Premiere

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. If there’s one thing we can count on, it’s a good slay from Serena Williams and Olympia Ohanian. The tennis star and her daughter were absolutely fabulous at the King Richard premiere in Los Angeles. The popular pair turned heads in David Koma ensembles and fashionably adorable doesn’t adequately describe their looks!
‘King Richard’: How Breakouts Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton Aced Venus and Serena Williams

No one else on this planet has accomplished what Venus and Serena Williams have. For the Williams sisters, their unmatched success in tennis is just the tip of the iceberg. And even that seems as if it should never have happened: for a pair of Black girls growing up in Compton, California, an elite sport that requires copious amounts of money, access, and time — in addition to plain old talent — shouldn’t have even been on their radar.
