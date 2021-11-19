Harold Ramis has been in the news quite a bit lately thanks to the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The iconic actor and director is best known for playing Egon Spengler in Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, and the new film follows the story of his daughter's family, who is played by Carrie Coon. Sadly, Ramis passed away in 2014, but today would have been his 77th birthday. Many people have taken to social media today to honor Ramis, including James Gunn. The Guardians of the Galaxy director shared a photo that might seem bizarre at first. It includes himself with Ramis and multiple cast members of The Office, including Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer), David Denman (Roy Anderson), and Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly). At first glance, this might seem like an odd pairing, but you may have forgotten that Gunn was married to Fischer from 2000 to 2008, and Ramis directed four episodes of The Office, including the famous "A Benihana Christmas."

