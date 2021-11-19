ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harold Ramis

Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago

Bill Murray Says Harold Ramis Is “Greatly Missed” in ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’. Bill Murray shed a...

www.hollywoodreporter.com

moviesinfocus.com

Harold Ramis’ MULTIPLICITY Starring Michael Keaton Is A Comedy Masterpiece

The late, great Harold Ramis’ 1996 film Multiplicity is one of the all-time great comedies. Michael Keaton is superb as Doug Kinney, the family man who is so busy in life that gets cloned three times in order to keep up with his demeaning existence. Based on a short story by Chris Miller which was published in National Lampoon magazine 1993, the high-concept comedy is steeped in rich characterisation.
MOVIES
stljewishlight.org

Jewish actor, Wash U alum Harold Ramis honored in new ‘Ghostbusters’ movie

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” open Nov. 19. It’s a sequel to the two hit “Ghostbusters” movies that opened in the ’80s and it makes many references to the original films. Most advance reviews of “Afterlife” are good, if not great. “Charming” and “funny” are words used. The “Afterlife” cast includes all the...
MOVIES
swiowanewssource.com

Murray, Aykroyd, Hudson sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to late Harold Ramis

The stars of the original "Ghostbusters" pay tribute to their late co-star Harold Ramis - who played scientist Egon Spengler - at the world premiere of highly anticipated sequel "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" in New York. (Nov. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

How Harold Ramis’ Ghostbusters Performance Inspired Mckenna Grace In Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife is going to provide something we haven’t seen on screen since 1989, and that’s a direct sequel to the original Ghostbusters. Directed by Jason Reitman, Ghostbusters: Afterlife picks up with new characters in a new location, but they have ties to one particular, beloved character we know so well: Egon Spengler, played by the late great Harold Ramis. And in this movie, young Mckenna Grace plays Egon’s granddaughter, while also doing some very subtle homages to Ramis’ unique comedic approach. Watch her discuss the performance in the video above.
MOVIES
Kristen Wiig
Kate Mckinnon
Harold Ramis
Bill Murray
Melissa Mccarthy
Ellen Degeneres
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Reitman says he thought about Harold Ramis “constantly” while making Ghostbusters: Afterlife

After 30 years or so, the original Ghostbusters are back to see if bustin’ still makes us feel good. Yes, Ghostbusters: Afterlife – a continuation of the story began by Ivan Reitman in 1984 – is finally in theatres. Picking up his father’s director’s proton pack is Jason Reitman, the filmmaker behind such classics as the comedy movie Juno, Up In The Air, and Thank You for Smoking.
MOVIES
ComicBook

James Gunn Shares Wild Throwback Photo Featuring Harold Ramis and the Cast of The Office

Harold Ramis has been in the news quite a bit lately thanks to the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The iconic actor and director is best known for playing Egon Spengler in Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, and the new film follows the story of his daughter's family, who is played by Carrie Coon. Sadly, Ramis passed away in 2014, but today would have been his 77th birthday. Many people have taken to social media today to honor Ramis, including James Gunn. The Guardians of the Galaxy director shared a photo that might seem bizarre at first. It includes himself with Ramis and multiple cast members of The Office, including Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer), David Denman (Roy Anderson), and Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly). At first glance, this might seem like an odd pairing, but you may have forgotten that Gunn was married to Fischer from 2000 to 2008, and Ramis directed four episodes of The Office, including the famous "A Benihana Christmas."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Ghostbusters Franchise Director Ivan Reitman Speak on Afterlife Tribute to Harold Ramis

Fan demand for a proper third Ghostbusters movie essentially ceased after one of the original four of the group, co-writer Harold Ramis, tragically passed away back in 2014. The 2016 feature film from Paul Feig paid tribute to him and the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife is built around paying homage to his absence. In the context of the movie, Carrie Coon's character is the estranged daughter of Ramis' Egon, inheriting a busted farm house from him after his passing which happens to contain all of his old Ghostbusters equipment which his grandchildren happen to find. Speaking in a new interview with ComicBook.com, franchise producer and original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman opened up about making the new film without his longtime collaborator.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Harold Ramis’ Daughter Reflects on ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ and Her Beloved, Iconic Father

[This story contains spoilers to the ending of Ghostbusters: Afterlife.] Violet Ramis Stiel knew watching Ghostbusters: Afterlife would be an emotional experience — but perhaps also cathartic. The eldest daughter of the late, legendary Harold Ramis — a quadruple threat as a comedian, actor, writer and director — sat in a New York City screening room months before the highly anticipated Sony sequel was released to the public on Nov. 19, ready for a powerful ride. Director Jason Reitman — whom she has known since childhood  — did not disappoint. “He was so careful to get it right, to really honor the early films...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Star Paul Rudd Pays Tribute to Harold Ramis

Prolific performer and filmmaker Harold Ramis passed away in 2014, so when fans knew that Ghostbusters: Afterlife would feature members of the original films, we knew it wouldn't be quite the same without Ramis' Egon Spengler, and while the film finds ways to thematically pay tribute to the figure, star Paul Rudd recently opened up about his own connection to Ramis and what their brief time together meant to him. While Rudd didn't get to spend much time with Ramis throughout his career, he noted that even his brief encounters with the figure left an impact on him. Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters on November 19th.
MOVIES
