No one invited COVID-19 to your Thanksgiving table but there's sadly a chance it may appear, as a winter wave sweeps across America. Cases had plateaued at 70,000 but are now edging up to 100,000, leaving experts like Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, concerned for your safety. He told The Readout Loud podcast from STAT about "rapidly emerging surges" and has named where they are, and also made predictions for the future (or tried to). Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO