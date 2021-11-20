ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aubrey, TX

Football roundup: Aubrey flips script on Sweetwater to cruise to win

By Staff report
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 6 days ago

STEPHENVILLE — Aubrey rattled off 42 straight points after falling behind early to advance to the Class 4A Division II Region I semifinals.

Sweetwater (8-4) started the game with an onside kick recovery, then scored on a 44-yard pass from Leo Holsey to Harrison Foster. That would be it for the Mustangs as Aubrey (11-1) scored on its ensuing drive, then intercepted a pass early in the second quarter to change what could have been a 14-7 Sweetwater lead into a 14-7 Chaparrals’ lead.

The Mustangs scored but a holding penalty negated the touchdown, leading to Aubrey ending the drive with the pick and Martavious Hill scoring from nine yards out to score the second of six unanswered touchdowns for the Chaparrals.

Hill finished 22 carries for 156 yards and three rushing scores.

After downing Sweetwater for the second straight year in the area round, Aubrey moves on to play Monahans, which knocked off Van Alstyne 35-28.

