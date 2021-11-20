Beechwood advances to state semifinals for eighth consecutive year behind big game by Hergott

(Photos by Mark Peterson) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) The Beaver Falls Tigers defeated the New Brighton Lions on Friday Night, November 12, 2021, 40-0. The Tigers advance to the WPIAL Semifinals next week against the Steel Valley who defeated Southside Friday night 28-12.The Tigers opened the game with a 67 yard touchdown drive capped off with a 15 yard touchdown pass. In the second quarter the Tigers get an interception resulting in long 73 yard drive ending with a 55 yard touchdown pass making it 14-0 midway through the second quarter. The Tigers came up big again in the quarter with an late interception which resulted in another 70 plus yard drive. Which ended with a 23 yard touchdown pass, the Tigers went into the half with a commanding 21-0 lead. The second half was much like the first half, the Tigers offense and defense controlled the flow of the game. The Tiger defense forced 2 more interceptions in the second half and the offense capitalized on both turnovers. With both sides of the ball clicking for the Tigers they were able to secure the victory tonight 40-0.
