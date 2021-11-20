Beechwood advances to state semifinals for eighth consecutive year behind big game by Hergott

The Sandhills/Thedford Knights are headed back to the Class D2 state football championship game. After finishing as the state runner-up in 2020, the Knights are back in the state title game and will attempt to claim the prize that avoided them last season. Sandhills/Thedford rolls into the championship game following an impressive 52-8 win over Elgin Public/Pope John in the state semifinals on Friday. It took a couple of possessions for Sandhills/Thedford to seize control. After recovering a Sandhills/Thedford fumble inside their own 10 yard line on the opening drive of the game, Elgin PPJ marched down the field and had goal to go inside the S/T 5 yard line. The Knights defense came up strong and forced EPPJ to try a field goal attempt which failed. From there on it was all Sandhills/Thedford. The Knights would build a 36-0 halftime lead on their way to a 52-8 win. Dane Pokorny, Reece Zutavern, and Trae Hickman all had over 100 yards rushing for the victorious Knights who improve to 12-0 on the season. Pokorny and Hickman each had two rushing touchdowns and Zutavern had two rushing touchdowns and a 17 yard touchdown pass to Seth Scranton. Sandhills/Thedford will play Kenesaw for the Class D2 championship. The Blue Devils continued their undefeated season by knocking off the defending state champion BDS (Bruning Davenport Shickley) 36-6. The D2 championship game will be played at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on November 22nd at 2:45 p.m. and will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and kbbn.com.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO