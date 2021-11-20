ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Beechwood advances to state semifinals for eighth consecutive year behind big game by Hergott

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Beechwood Tigers are headed to the semifinals of the state football playoffs for the eighth straight year after beating Walton Verona, 50-6, in a Class 2A region final on Friday night. Their next opponent will be Mayfield, a team that won the last six playoff games against the...

www.nkytribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Who LSU Should Hire As Next Head Coach

On Saturday morning, the College GameDay crew discussed the top job openings in college football. During that segment, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit revealed who he believes LSU should hire this offseason. Though there have been some rumors linking Jimbo Fisher and Lincoln Riley to Baton Rouge, Herbstreit thinks LSU should go...
CINCINNATI, OH
kitsapdailynews.com

NK gridders advance to 2A state semifinals

North Kitsap High School is on its way to the state Class 2A Championship semifinals. The third-seeded Vikings qualified for that spot by beating sixth-seed Steilacoom 28-13 Saturday evening in Poulsbo. North Kitsap will take on Lynden, which pounded seventh-seeded Prosser 54-20 Saturda night. That game will be Nov. 27...
POULSBO, WA
EHEXTRA

State bound: Coleman advances to state title game

SCHOFIELD, Wis.—Peter Kuchta ran for a touchdown with under a minute remaining, and the Cougars’ defense came up with a huge interception to push Coleman past Regis 28-22 in the WIAA Division 7 state semifinal Friday at D.C. Everest. Kuchta punched in a 16-yard score with 59 seconds remaining and...
COLEMAN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#American Football#The Beechwood Tigers#Bearcat
hometownsource.com

EP Eagles cage Tigers in state semifinal football game

Eden Prairie High football program is in the State Tournament final four for the 17th time in school history, thanks to a 17-7 victory over Farmington Nov. 12 at Chanhassen High Stadium. The Eagles scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and led 14-7 at the half. The only points...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
KFDA

Bushland sweeps Columbus, advancing to second consecutive 3A State Championship game

GARLAND, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Falcons (34-5) not only advanced to their second consecutive 3A State Championship game with a win on Thursday, but they also did so by sweeping Columbus 25-16, 25-11 and 25-17. The Lady Falcons have won five State Championships in program history (2020, 2016, 2013, 2008 and 2007). This season marked Bushland’s third straight trip to the 3A State Semifinals.
GARLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sand Hills Express

Sandhills/Thedford Advances to the Class D2 State Championship Game For 2nd Straight Year

The Sandhills/Thedford Knights are headed back to the Class D2 state football championship game. After finishing as the state runner-up in 2020, the Knights are back in the state title game and will attempt to claim the prize that avoided them last season. Sandhills/Thedford rolls into the championship game following an impressive 52-8 win over Elgin Public/Pope John in the state semifinals on Friday. It took a couple of possessions for Sandhills/Thedford to seize control. After recovering a Sandhills/Thedford fumble inside their own 10 yard line on the opening drive of the game, Elgin PPJ marched down the field and had goal to go inside the S/T 5 yard line. The Knights defense came up strong and forced EPPJ to try a field goal attempt which failed. From there on it was all Sandhills/Thedford. The Knights would build a 36-0 halftime lead on their way to a 52-8 win. Dane Pokorny, Reece Zutavern, and Trae Hickman all had over 100 yards rushing for the victorious Knights who improve to 12-0 on the season. Pokorny and Hickman each had two rushing touchdowns and Zutavern had two rushing touchdowns and a 17 yard touchdown pass to Seth Scranton. Sandhills/Thedford will play Kenesaw for the Class D2 championship. The Blue Devils continued their undefeated season by knocking off the defending state champion BDS (Bruning Davenport Shickley) 36-6. The D2 championship game will be played at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on November 22nd at 2:45 p.m. and will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and kbbn.com.
FOOTBALL
beavercountyradio.com

Tigers Advance to Semifinals!!

(Photos by Mark Peterson) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) The Beaver Falls Tigers defeated the New Brighton Lions on Friday Night, November 12, 2021, 40-0. The Tigers advance to the WPIAL Semifinals next week against the Steel Valley who defeated Southside Friday night 28-12.The Tigers opened the game with a 67 yard touchdown drive capped off with a 15 yard touchdown pass. In the second quarter the Tigers get an interception resulting in long 73 yard drive ending with a 55 yard touchdown pass making it 14-0 midway through the second quarter. The Tigers came up big again in the quarter with an late interception which resulted in another 70 plus yard drive. Which ended with a 23 yard touchdown pass, the Tigers went into the half with a commanding 21-0 lead. The second half was much like the first half, the Tigers offense and defense controlled the flow of the game. The Tiger defense forced 2 more interceptions in the second half and the offense capitalized on both turnovers. With both sides of the ball clicking for the Tigers they were able to secure the victory tonight 40-0.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
montanasports.com

State C volleyball semifinal: Plentywood Wildcats advance to championship

BOZEMAN — After 13 hours of first round and quarterfinal volleyball action on Thursday afternoon only two teams remained unbeaten heading into Friday. The No. 1 seed from the Western C Manhattan Christian Eagles and No. 1 from the Eastern C Plentywood Wildcats went head on for a spot in the State C title game.
BOZEMAN, MT
kroxam.com

FERTILE-BELTRAMI ADVANCES TO STATE 9-MAN SEMIFINALS AT U.S. BANK STADIUM

FIRST-QUARTER – Fertile-Beltrami received the opening kickoff and began on their own 38-yard line. It didn’t take long for the Falcons to strike. Everett Balstad got things started with a 33-yard run on the first play of the game. A few plays later Balstad finished the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run giving Fertile-Beltrami the early lead. Balstad would convert the two-point conversion making it 8-0 with 9:48 in the first quarter. The Rangers showcased their powerful offense on their first drive of the game as well, going 70 yards on 9 plays using a balanced passing and rushing attack. Mountain Iron-Buhl quarterback Asher Zubich capped the drive off with a 13-yard rushing touchdown. The two-point conversion would fail keeping Fertile-Beltrami in front 8-6 with 5:35 remaining in the opening quarter of play. After both offenses came out firing, each defense responded and got a stop. The Falcons were driving the football before a fumble gave the football back to the Rangers with 2:59 left in the first quarter. Then the Falcons defense immediately responded and forced a turnover of their own, as Austin Bjerk fell on a Rangers fumble giving Fertile-Beltrami the football back on their own 46-yard line with a two-point lead.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
wdrb.com

Male, Trinity set for another big playoff meeting in state semifinal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the fourth consecutive year, Trinity and Male high schools will meet deep into the state 6A playoffs. In both 2019 and 2020, it was in the championship game, both won by Trinity. In 2018, Male beat the Shamrocks in the semis en route to their own state title. And this Friday, the big school powers will meet again in a semifinal.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Austin Daily Herald

Cardinals storm past Warriors to advance to state semifinals

ST. PAUL — Things didn’t start out perfect for the Cardinals, but it ended in celebration as LeRoy-Ostrander used a giant push in the second quarter to upend Wheaton/Herman-Norcross by a score of 57-26 in the Minnesota Class Nine Man quarterfinals on a snowy night at Macalester College Thursday. WHN...
Inside Nova

Madison wins big in region semifinal game

In addition to advancing to the championship game with a 6D North Region tournament blowout semifinal victory the night of Nov. 19, the Madison Warhawks also tied a team record for the most single-season wins with 11. Top seed and host Madison (11-1) defeated the No. 5-seed South Lakes Seahawks...
MADISON, VA
Salem News

St. John's Prep erupts offensively to blow out Wachusett, advance to state semifinals

DANVERS -- An offensive explosion powered St. John's Prep into the Division 1 state's Final Four and a rematch with Central Catholic in next week's semifinals. The Eagles made a statement right from the first play of Friday's eventual 57-20 triumph over Wachusett Regional when senior captain Jackson Delaney hauled in a Jack Perry pass and raced up the left sideline for a 56-yard touchdown just 19 seconds in.
DANVERS, MA
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy