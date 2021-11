In Duke’s latest duel, it was Campbell that made the first move. The Blue Devils then had to make the next move in the on-court chess game to dig themselves out of check. Duke started the game with the same lineup it rolled out in wins against Kentucky and Army, but the combination of freshman Paolo Banchero paired with either Theo John or Mark Williams had Duke fans surprisingly biting their nails as the Fighting Campbells jumped out to a lead. Campbell utilized the same starters as last year—a successful squad of four or five guards with good shooting ability—and instantly exploited the bigger Duke lineup. Once down by ten points, head coach Mike Krzyzewski made the game-saving move to set Duke up for its 67-56 win, deciding to use Banchero with a handful of guards.

BASKETBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO