The category for Best New Artist is always one of the most anticipated at the Latin Grammys. This year, the Latin Recording Academy recognized 11 artists from countries such as Panama, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, and Chile, each of them representing distinct musical styles and career paths. Before the ceremony, which takes place Nov. 18th in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, three of the nominees discussed their music and how it feels to be nominated. Rita Indiana (Dominican Republic) What was your reaction to this nomination? I was working. I’m teaching creative writing at NYU, and I think Eduardo Cabra...

